SCADA Oil and Gas Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Architecture (Hardware component, Software solutions and Services), by Stream (Upstream, Midstream and Downstream) and by Geography

SCADA Oil and Gas Market is expected to reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % .

PC-based supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system are used for quick and secure access to the production and process data. SCADA collects data from upstream, midstream or downstream process using a variety of built-in tools. The SCADA Oil & Gas Market based on architecture has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment formed one of the major contributors to the market growth. Rising demand for automated devices in the oil & gas industries is expected to drive the hardware segment. Based on stream midstream segment holds one of the largest market shares for the market due to rising investment across the countries like China and India is expected to drive the SCADA Oil & Gas Market during the forecast period.

Geographically, SCADA Oil & Gas Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to be one of the largest markets for SCADA oil & gas market. This is due to increasing investments in the pipeline infrastructure and increased adoption of cloud services in these regions.

Key Highlights:

• SCADA Oil and Gas Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the SCADA Oil and Gas Market.

• SCADA Oil and Gas Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• SCADA Oil & Gas Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• SCADA Oil & Gas Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the SCADA Oil & Gas Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about SCADA Oil & Gas Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the SCADA Oil & Gas market globally.

Some of the key players operating in the SCADA Oil and Gas Market include

• ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Schneider Electric SE (France)

• Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US)

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

• General Electric Company (US)

• Honeywell International Inc. (US)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

• Emerson Electric Co. (US)

Key Target Audience:

• SCADA Oil & gas manufacturers and suppliers

• National and local government organizations

• Government and research organizations

• Institutional investors

• Technology providers

• Associations

Scope of the SCADA Oil and Gas Market Report:

This research report segments the SCADA Oil & Gas Market based on architecture, stream, and geography.

SCADA Oil and Gas Market, By Architecture:

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

SCADA Oil and Gas Market, By Stream:

• Upstream

• Midstream

• Downstream

SCADA Oil and Gas Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America SCADA Oil & Gas Market

• Breakdown of Europe SCADA Oil & Gas Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific SCADA Oil & Gas Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa SCADA Oil & Gas Market

• Breakdown of Latin America SCADA Oil & Gas Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: SCADA Oil and Gas Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global SCADA Oil and Gas Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global SCADA Oil and Gas Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America SCADA Oil and Gas Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe SCADA Oil and Gas Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific SCADA Oil and Gas Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America SCADA Oil and Gas Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue SCADA Oil and Gas by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global SCADA Oil and Gas Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global SCADA Oil and Gas Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global SCADA Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

