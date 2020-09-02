Variable Frequency Drive Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Power Range, Drive, Voltage, Technology, Application, End-Use and Region

Variable Frequency Drive Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 in terms of revenue at CAGR of XX % in the forecasting period of 2019-2026.



Introduction of standards and directives toward energy efficiency coupled with the rising adoption of renewable energy systems will drive the variable frequency market. In 2014, the U.S. Department of Energy has introduced standards for energy efficiency under which all HVAC systems deployed on or after January 2015 should follow seasonal energy efficiency ratio standards.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization along with increasing investments toward infrastructure development across emerging economies will foster market growth. Shifting focus toward the optimum energy utilization along with the adoption of energy efficient products to ensure energy security will further complement the Variable Frequency Drive Market growth.

Technological advancement across construction equipment including electric motors and pumps will augment the industry growth. In 2016, the global infrastructure spending surpassed USD 79 trillion across all major industries including energy, telecommunication, transport, and water. Adoption of high-end technologies to meet the government standards will also drive the market. Introduction of codes and standards to establish green buildings will further have a positive impact on the Variable Frequency Drive Market growth.

Variable Frequency Drive Market is majorly segmented by the power range, drive, voltage, technology, application, end-use, and region. Based on the voltage segment, the low voltage is expected to dominate the Variable Frequency Drive Market in 2017. Initiatives toward energy conservation along with retrofit activities across residential, commercial and industrial establishments will augment the industry growth for variable frequency drive market. Higher acceptance across major industries include metals & mining, petrochemicals, utilities and cement industry along with compact design will further propel the product demand.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Under application segment, pump held the highest market share in 2017. Growing adoption of flow control devices across water infrastructure will further stimulate the product penetration of variable frequency drive. In 2016, capital expenditure on water infrastructure in China surpassed USD 30 billion.

Variable frequency drive can be also segmented based on end-use and the automotive segment held the highest market share in 2017. Rapid expansion by OEMs across the developing nation will further stimulate the product demand. The automotive industry in India witnessed FDI inflow of USD 5.5 billion from 2014 to 2016.

North America held the highest market share with more than 30% in 2017. The Variable Frequency Drive Market growth is coupled with the rising demand in the U.S. The U.S. variable speed drive market is predicted to witness rapid growth owing to a positive outlook toward industries including chemical and cement. The paradigm shift toward the adoption of speed drives for centrifugal and reciprocating equipment will fuel the industry growth as well. In 2016, as per the American Chemistry Council, the revenue generation from chemical industry had reached USD 164 billion.

Key player across the variable frequency drive industry are Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Toshiba, Vacon and Yaskawa Electric. The industry is highly fragmented, and price plays a crucial role in determining the business dominance. High initial investment coupled with stringent emission norms may act as a challenge for new entrants. Major players across the industry are focusing on new product developments and M&A’s to gain competitive advantage.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Variable Frequency Drive Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Variable Frequency Drive Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Variable Frequency Drive Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key player by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Variable Frequency Drive Market make the report investor’s guide.

Variable Frequency Drive Market Market Scope:

Variable Frequency Drive Market,By Power Range

• Micro

• Low

• Medium

• High

Variable Frequency Drive Market, By Drive

• AC

• DC

• Servo

Variable Frequency Drive Market, By Voltage

• Low

• Medium

• By Technology

• Standard

• Regenerative

Variable Frequency Drive Market, By Application

• Pump

• Fan

• Conveyer

• Compressor

• Extruder

• HVAC

• Others

Variable Frequency Drive Market, By End-Use

• Oil and Gas

• Power Generation

• Food Processing

• Automotive

• Mining & Metals

• Pulp & Paper

• Others

Variable Frequency Drive Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the market:

• ABB

• American Electric Technologies

• Crompton Greaves

• Amtech Electronics

• Danfoss

• Emerson

• Eaton

• Fuji Electric

• Hiconics Drive Technology

• GE

• Hitachi

• Honeywell

• KB Electronics

• Johnson Controls

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• Rockwell Automation

• Toshiba

• Vacon

• Yaskawa Electric

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Variable Frequency Drive Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Variable Frequency Drive by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Variable Frequency Drive Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/variable-frequency-drive-market/11653/

