Global Construction Equipment Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Industries, Type, Application and Region

Global Construction Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 196.2 Bn by 2026, at an XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.



Market Dynamics:

The report estimates the growth rate and the construction equipment market value based on market dynamics, development of inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on current industry news, opportunities, and trends. The demand for construction equipment is growing because of the rising investment in infrastructure projects across the globe. Such as, China invested ~US$ 13.1 Bn in the development & construction of the Beijing International Airport, which is designed to handle about 46 Mn people yearly in by 2019 and 72 Mn passengers by 2026.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The massive demand for heavy construction equipment from developing economies is an opportunity witnessed in the global market for construction equipment. The main restraint in the market contains the high cost of heavy construction equipment.

Research Scope:

Governments in the global construction equipment market:

Governments throughout the world are spending significantly in the development of sports infrastructure and facilities. Therefore, the investment in capital-intensive projects and infrastructure development is likely to grow significantly in the next decade, which will increase the growth of the construction equipment market globally.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers the segments in the construction equipment market such as tube type, application, size, and industry. Based on the application, the Earthmoving segment is dominating the construction equipment market and valued around US$ XX Bn in 2018. Growing demand for backhoe loaders, large and mini excavators, and such other heavy construction equipment from developing economies is driving the market growth. While China is considered as a construction equipment market leader for this equipment, China has faced a steep decline in sales over the last few years.

Recent Development:

The reports offer recent development in the construction equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Many companies are focusing on organic growth strategies like product approvals, product launches, and others.

In 2018, Volvo Construction Equipment AB made its debut in the construction equipment market in China. Volvo construction equipment highlighted its newest products and meant to highlight some of the standout concepts that were in practice for the first time. Volvo declared that it plans to bring 11 new products in the global market. The Volvo Company boasts an impressive portfolio and the adding of new products, along with its growth in China will add to commercial success.

Regional Analysis:

The APAC is currently the largest construction equipment market and is expected to grow at a XX% high rate during the forecast period. The economic growth and increased expenditure on infrastructural activities has played a massive part in providing the necessary increase to the growth of the construction equipment industry. The earthmoving equipment is the fastest rising segment in the heavy construction equipment market in APAC.

Industry Update:

Escorts Limited (India), a leading worldwide construction equipment maker announced its partnership with Tadano Limited (Japan), the seventh-largest crane’s company and aerial work platforms to produce high capacity mobile cranes in India.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Construction Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Construction Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Construction Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Construction Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Construction Equipment Market

Global Construction Equipment Market, By Application

• Earth moving

• Transportation

• Excavation & Demolition

• Heavy Lifting

• Tunneling

• Material Handling

• Recycling & Waste Management

Global Construction Equipment Market, By Type

• Loader

• Crane

• Forklift

• Excavator

• Dozer

• Other

Global Construction Equipment Market, By Industries

• Oil & Gas

• Infrastructure

• Forestry & Agricultural

• Manufacturing

• Military

• Mining

Global Construction Equipment Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in the Global Construction Equipment Market

• ATLAS Copco AB

• Caterpillar

• CNH Industrial N.V.

• Doosan Corporation

• Escorts Limited

• Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.

• J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

• Deere & Company

• Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Komatsu Ltd.

• Liebherr-International AG

• Manitou BF

• Mitsubishi Corporation

• Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• Terex Corporation

• Volvo Construction Equipment AB

