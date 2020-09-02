Global Linear Motor Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Design, Sales Channel, Axis, Application, and Region

Global Linear Motor Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1.92 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period

Growing demand from several end-use industries coupled with numerous advantages associated with the use of linear motors are major factors driving the growth of the global linear motors market. Furthermore, the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industries in developing economies is another factor expected to support the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33915

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

A major and rising trend in the global linear motors market is the introduction and use of compact linear motors. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period and is another factor expected to support the growth of the global market.

On the other hand, the limited use of linear motors in high-load applications is a major factor in restraining the growth of the global market presence. As well, high initial investments into linear motors are another factor expected to hinder the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Based on application, the electronics and assembly segment is estimated to contribute a major revenue share of XX% and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The pharmaceutical segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of XX %, on account of linear motors’ precise motion control with extremely high output to meet the demand for millions of doses per day, along with reduced wastage and ease of maintenance, thus improving productivity and profitability.

Also, the machine tools segment is expected to account for the second-highest revenue share in the global market, followed by revenue contribution by the material handling segment. This is attributed to benefits such as faster traverse speed, lower vibration, higher precision, and lower maintenance cost. Linear machines also deliver longer tool life and lower operating cost.

Globally, the Asia Pacific region held a significant market revenue share of the linear motor market in 2017. The market in the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % throughout the forecast period. The increasing adoption of linear motors across the Asia Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities for vendors, particularly in the electronics and assembly applications, during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global linear motor market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global linear motor market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/33915

Scope of Global Linear Motor Market

Global Linear Motor Market, By Design

• Flat-bed

• U-channel

• Cylindrical

Global Linear Motor Market, By Sales Channel

• Direct OEM

• Direct System integrator

• Distributors

Global Linear Motor Market, By Axis

• Single-axis

• Multi-axis

Global Linear Motor Market, By Application

• Electronics and Assembly

• Food and Beverage

• Medical and Scientific

• Metrology

• Flat Panel Display

• Machine Tools – Metal Forming and Metal Cutting

• Packaging and Labeling

• Printing, Robotics

• Non-industrial Application

• Semiconductor

• Others

Global Linear Motor Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Linear Motor Market

• Aerotech Inc.

• Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

• ESR Pollmeier GmbH

• ETEL S.A.

• H2W Technologies Inc.

• Jenny Science AG

• NTI AG LinMot

• Kollmorgen Corporation

• Oswald Elektromotoren GmbH

• YASKAWA Electric Corporation

• FANUC Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Sanyo Denki Co. Ltd.

• Sodick Co., Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Linear Motor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Linear Motor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Linear Motor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Linear Motor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Linear Motor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Linear Motor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Linear Motor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Linear Motor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Linear Motor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Linear Motor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Linear Motor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Linear Motor Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-linear-motor-market/33915/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com