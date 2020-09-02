Global Power Transformer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Cooling Type, Power Rating and Geography

Global Power Transformer Market was valued US$ 18.22 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period

Increasing demand for energy around the globe with rapid growth in electrical infrastructure projects are propel the Global power transformer market. Stringent energy efficiency acquiescence, growing rate of installation of green transformers, and developments in smart transformer technologies are also boost the market growth. Increasing use of smart grid system has also enlarged the requirement for power transformers to achieve operative transmission of electric power. However, initial high installation cost can hamper the Global power transformer market growth.

Global power transformer market is segmented by cooling type, power rating and geography. By cooling type, the power transformer market is segmented into oil-cooled and power-cooled. By power ratings, the power transformer market is segmented by small power, medium power, and large power. Based on region, the power transformer market is segmented by Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa

Oil-cooled transformer segment is leading owing to the winding and core are absorbed in mineral oil. It is a good electrical insulator to block the current flow through the oil for efficient warmth removal from the windings and core. Oil-cooled transformers deliver better conductivity than the air-cooled transformers and also hold high constant of conductivity, which resulting in natural circulation of oil.

The large power transformer segment is increasing at a high rate owing to rise in high-voltage direct current transmission projects in many expanses across the world. Extra high voltage and similar projects are being commenced to reduce transmission losses between large distances. Furthermore, Small power leading the market transformers as it embraces more than three windings, single phase, auto-transformer and low noise generating.

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fast growth in the Global power transformer market. Speedy industrialization, urbanization, and growing rural electrification are some of the major regional drivers in the power transformer market. Great investments from governments in electrical infrastructure projects will project the demand for power transformers in the region.

Some of the key players in the Global power transformer market includes Kirloskar Electric Company, EMCO, Bharat Bijlee, Alstrom SA, China XD Electric, TBA Corp Ltd Voltamp Transformers, Global Transformer & Switchgears Fzco, JSHP Transformers (China), Emirates Transformer, and Transformers & Rectifiers(India) Ltd. ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Crompton Greaves Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hyosung Group, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Power Transformer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Power Transformer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Power Transformer Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Power Transformer Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Power Transformer Market

Global Power Transformer Market, By Cooling Type

• Oil-cooled Transformer

• Power-cooled Transformer

Global Power Transformer Market, By Power Rating

• Small Power

• Medium Power

• Large Power

Global Power Transformer Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in Global Power Transformer Market

• ABB

• GE

• Toshiba

• Schneider

• TBEA

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Crompton Greaves Limited

• Toshiba Corporation

• Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Hyosung Group

• Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

• SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc.

• Kirloskar Electric Company

• EMCO

• Bharat Bijlee

• Alstrom SA

• China XD Electric

• TBA Corp Ltd

• Voltamp Transformers

• Global Transformer & Switchgears Fzco

• JSHP Transformers

• Emirates Transformer

• Transformers & Rectifiers(India) Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Power Transformer Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Power Transformer Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Power Transformer Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Power Transformer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Power Transformer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Power Transformer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Power Transformer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Power Transformer by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Power Transformer Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Power Transformer Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Power Transformer Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

