Micro Turbines Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Power Rating (12–50 kW, 50–250 kW and 250–500 kW), by Application, by End-User and by Geography

Micro Turbines Market is expected to reach USD 397.6 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % .

Microturbines are a relatively new distributed energy technology mainly used for stationary energy generation applications. It is the combustion turbine that produces both heat and electricity on a relatively small scale.

The Micro Turbines Market has been segmented into power rating, application, end-user, and geography. The Micro Turbines Market based on power rating has been segmented into 12–50 kW, 50–250 kW, and 250–500 kW. The Micro Turbines Market based on the application has been segmented into combined heat and power (CHP) and standby power. The CHP application formed one of the major contributors of the market. However, the demand for standby power is expected to increase rapidly. Based on end-user, the Micro Turbines Market has been segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. The industrial micro turbines formed one of the major contributors to the Micro Turbines Market growth.

Geographically, Micro Turbines Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to be one of the major drivers to boost this market until 2026. Increase in the demand for alternative sources of energy generation and the increasing focus on the generation of clean energy are some of the factors driving Micro Turbines Market. However, low electrical efficiency is expected to restrain the Micro Turbines Market growth.

Key Highlights:

• Micro Turbines Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Micro Turbines Market.

• Micro Turbines Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Micro Turbines Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Micro Turbines Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Micro Turbines market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Micro Turbines market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to Micro Turbines Market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Micro Turbines Market globally.

The major players operating in the Micro Turbines Market include

• Capstone Turbine (US)

• FlexEnergy (US)

• Ansaldo Energia (Italy)

• MTT (Netherlands)

• Toyota Turbine and Systems (Japan)

• Brayton Energy (US)

• Bladon Jets (UK)

• Aurelia (Poland)

Key Target Audience:

• Micro turbine manufacturers

• Distribution consultancies

• Manufacturer associations

• Public and private operators of natural gas power plants

• Government and research organizations

• Suppliers of parts and components of the micro turbines industry

The scope of the Micro Turbines Market Report:

This research report segments the micro turbines market based on power rating, application, end-user and geography.

Micro Turbines Market, By Power Rating:

• 12–50 kW

• 50–250 kW

• 250–500 kW

Micro Turbines Market, By Application:

• Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

• Standby Power

Micro Turbines Market, By End-User:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

Micro Turbines Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Micro Turbines Market

• Breakdown of Europe Micro Turbines Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Micro Turbines Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Micro Turbines Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Micro Turbines Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Micro Turbines Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Micro Turbines Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Micro Turbines Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Micro Turbines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Micro Turbines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Micro Turbines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Micro Turbines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Micro Turbines by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Micro Turbines Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Micro Turbines Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Micro Turbines Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Micro Turbines Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/micro-turbines-market/1145/

