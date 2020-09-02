Global Food Processing Machinery Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product, by Application and by Region

Global Food Processing Machinery Market was valued US$57.60 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast.

Surge in automation of processes in food manufacturing industry and demand for processed food due to preference of consumers for nutritious, hygienic, and safe food products are driving the food processing machinery market. Replacement of conventional tools over the advanced technology has led to gain in growth to food processing machinery market.

High disposable income in various nations are fuels the market growth during the forecast period. Advanced food processing equipment helps to minimize processing time and improve the efficiency of manufacturing operations. Regulation restrictions enacted by Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), is expected to hamper the market.

Based on product, the food processing machinery market is segmented into depositors, extruding machines, mixers, refrigeration, slicers & dicers, and others. Extruding Machines is dominating the food processing machine market. Extruding machines segment is estimated to show growth rate at a CAGR of 4.6% in the upcoming period.

Extruding machines are employed in extrusion process, which is popularly used in food processing system. Food items such as cookie dough, sevai, pastas, breakfast cereals, idiappam, jalebi, fig newtons, french fries, baby food, ready-to-eat snacks and dry pet food are manufactured by using the extrusion process. Recent development in mixer and blender designs have contributed to the growing success of food processing, meeting the requirement for consistency and developing new products while also lowering production costs.

Based on application, the food processing machinery market is segmented into bakery and confectionery products, cereal processing, fruit and vegetables processing, meat and poultry processing, dairy products processing, and others. Bakery and confectionery products segment holds the XX% share in food processing machine market. Sugar-free confections are gaining popularity owing to factors such as increasing obesity rate, increasing number of diabetic patients, increasing nutritional and health concerns, and changing lifestyle. Escalating demand for easy-to-cook food products across the globe is expected to attain significant market share value within the forecast period.

Regionally, food processing machinery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global food processing machinery market due to growing demand for convenient and processed food products in emerging economies such as China and India. Faster pace growth of food product manufacturers, improving lifestyle along with the rising disposable income, stable economic growth in this region. Advanced food processing equipment helps to minimize processing time and improve the efficiency of manufacturing operations. Europe is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period followed by Asia-Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Food Processing Machinery Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Food Processing Machinery Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Food Processing Machinery Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Food Processing Machinery Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Food Processing Machinery Market

Global Food Processing Machinery Market By Product type:

• Depositors

• Extruding Machines

• Mixers

• Refrigeration

• Slicers & Dicers

• Others

Global Food Processing Machinery Market by Application Type:

• Bakery and confectionery products

• Cereal processing

• Fruit and vegetables processing

• Meat and poultry processing

• Dairy products processing

• Others

Global Food Processing Machinery Market by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

• North America

• Europe

Key Players Analysed in Global Food Processing Machinery Market:

• Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd.

• Atlas Pacific Engineering Co. Inc.

• Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

• Bucher Industries

• Mallet & Co. Inc.

• Nichimo Co. Ltd.

• Spx Corp.

• Ziemann International

• AFE Group Ltd.

• Bean (John) Technologies Corp.

• BMA Group

• Heat and Control Inc.

• Hosokawa Micron Corp.

• Meyer Industries Inc.

