Global Subsea Pumps Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application and Region

Global Subsea Pumps Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.Subsea pumping is one of the mature solutions for growing oil recovery from subsea tiebacks.

The rising requirement of fuel and growing brownfield oil and gas projects are expected to boost the global subsea pumps market growth. Growing offshore greenfield is also contributing a significant share in the global subsea pumps market. Additionally, the developments in subsea technologies confirm top abilities and huge economic welfares, which is expected to discovered newly oilfields are gaining several opportunities for the key players in the market during the forecast period. Growing energy demand has resulted in huge offshore production investment along with development onshore oilfields that are expected to propel the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The helical-axial segment is expected to dominate the global subsea pumps market during the forecast period owing to the extensive usage of helicon-axial subsea pumps in boosting oil and gas production operations.

Subsea boosting is projected to lead to the global subsea pumps market. Seabed boosting is deployed to confirm the flow of fluids from fields at the mandatory rate after the natural reservoir pressure falloffs. It contains seabed multi-phase and down-hole boosting, and gas compression. presence of heavy oil, the augmented distance from the host, enlarged water depth, low reservoir pressure, and a larger number of field tiebacks to the host are some of the factors, which are expected to increase demand for global subsea pumps market.

North America region is expected to witness significant growth in the global subsea pumps market followed by Europe. The growth in the subsea pumps market in America region is attributed to the rise in production of shale gas, which expected to lead to the demand for subsea pumps and tools. Additionally, the rapid ongoing recovery of oil & gas reserves under the water level and entailed longer tiebacks and subsea pumping systems are projected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the Europe region is projected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR in the global subsea pumps market. Growing oil production in Eastern Europe, particularly in Russia, is projected to drive the European market. In command to meet the energy demand, increasing exploration & production by offshore activity is expected to propel the growth in the global subsea pumps market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global subsea pumps market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global subsea pumps market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Subsea Pumps Market:

Global Subsea Pumps Market, By Type

• Helico-axial

• Centrifugal

• Hybrid Pump

• Co-axial

• Twin Screw

• Electrical Submersible Pump

Global Subsea Pumps Market, By Application

• Subsea Separation

• Subsea Injection

• Subsea Boosting

• Subsea Compression

Global Subsea Pumps Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Subsea Pumps Market

• Flowserve Corporation

• Leistritz Pumpen Gmbh

• Framo as

• Kerui Group Co., Ltd

• General Electric Company

• Onesubsea

• Sulzer AG

• SPX Corporation

• Aker Solutions

• Baker Hughes Incorporated

• FMC Technologies, Inc.

• RongSheng Machinery Manufacture LTD.

• ITT Bornemann

• Hayward Tyler Group Plc.

• National Oilwell Varco

• Oceaneering International

• TechnipFMC plc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Subsea Pumps Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Subsea Pumps Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Subsea Pumps Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Subsea Pumps Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Subsea Pumps Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Subsea Pumps Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Subsea Pumps Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Subsea Pumps by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Subsea Pumps Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Subsea Pumps Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Subsea Pumps Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

