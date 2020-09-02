Global Drilling Waste Management Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Technology, Application, and Region

Global Drilling Waste Management Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.20 % during a forecast period.

The drilling waste management processes are associated with the oil & gas industry. An introduction to technological developments are evolved in drilling waste management over the past decade. The drilling waste management processes is a mandatory requirement, which is implemented to reduce the impact of oil waste/drill waste on the environment. An increase in oil exploration and production activities are driving the drilling waste management market across the globe.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Drilling Waste Management Market Dynamics:

An increase in expenditure for oil production to fulfil energy demand. Firstly, the rise in the exploration and production (E&P) activities in deepwater and ultra-deepwater reservoirs are expected to surge the number of wells. Secondly, strict government regulations with respect to the drilling waste, hazardous chemicals, oil spills are considered to benefit the drilling waste management market.

Almost every process in the production of petroleum causes drilling wastes, which impacts the environment, for example disposal of cuttings and excess drilling fluids. The potential impact depends mainly on the material, its concentration after the release of the biotic community, which is exposed. On the other hand, high installation and maintenance costs are limiting the growth of the global drilling waste management market.

The onshore and offshore operators have executed a variety of methods for handling the drilling wastes. In offshore drilling wastes management options are limited to cuttings reinjection, offshore discharge, and transportation to the onshore disposal facility. It results in the limited space and strict environmental regulations governing an offshore drilling operation. However, the onshore operations have extensive waste management options. The choice of a disposal method for a specific location rests on other factors, which must be calculated extensively before implementation.

The treatment & disposal segment is expected to contribute the US$XX Mn share in the global drilling waste management market. Treatment & disposal technology includes services like onsite burial (pits and landfills), land farming, land spreading, bioremediation, thermal treatment, and slurry injection. However, solids control is projected to grow at XX% CAGR during the forecast period. It eradicates drill cuttings from the drilling mud at the surface for recirculation. Apart from drill cuttings, the solids control also helps to remove some gases and other contaminants in the mud before the process of re-circulation. The mechanisms of the solids control system will depend upon the types, which is used for drilling fluid.

Region-wise, the North America region is estimated to hold the dominant position in the global drilling waste management market followed by Middle East & Africa. The presence of a large number of proven oil and gas reserves in developed countries like the U.S., Canada is expected to boost the growth in the market. The United States is the world’s third-largest petroleum producer, which has more than 500,000 producing wells and nearly about 4,000 oil and natural gas platforms.

High investments by oil and gas E&P key players to enable the energy demand is expected to reinforce the drilling waste management industry in the region. In 2018, the Trump administration declared the opening of 98% of the coastal water for oil and gas exploration and production, which is expected to drive the demand for drilling waste management services in the offshore sector of the United States.

Some of the prominent key players are focusing on the development of the purpose-built facilities to handle and treat the waste streams, which is generated by operations. The Custom treatment and disposal techniques are designated based on the areas, which can minimize the actual disposal volumes. Drilling waste management services are mostly based on the waste management hierarchy, which directs the way firms deal with solids control and waste disposal in all drilling activities across the globe.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Drilling Waste Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Drilling Waste Management Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Drilling Waste Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Drilling Waste Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Drilling Waste Management Market

Global Drilling Waste Management Market, By Type

• Drying Shake

• Cutting Dryer

• Decanter Centrifuge

• Submersible Slurry Pump

• Screw Pump

Global Drilling Waste Management Market, By Technology

• Treatment & Disposal

• Solids Control

• Containment & Handling

Global Drilling Waste Management Market, By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore

Global Drilling Waste Management Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Drilling Waste Management Market

• Schlumberger Limited.

• Halliburton Company

• Augean PLC

• Derrick Equipment Company

• Baker Hughes Incorporated

• Secure Energy Services, Inc.

• Newalta Corporation,

• Weatherford International PLC.

• National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

• Nuverra Environmental Solutions

• Scomi Group Bhd

• Hebei Gn Solids Control Co. Ltd.

• FD Petrol Group

• Newalta

• GN Solids Control

• Specialty Drilling Fluids Ltd.

• Imdex Limited

• Twma Ltd.

• Soiltech as

• Xi’an Kosun Machinery Co., Ltd

