Global Wind Energy Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Axis, by Connectivity, by Installation, by Application, by Capacity, by Geography

Global Wind Energy Market is estimated to surpass $ 130 Billion marks in 2018 and reach USD XX Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of XX % during the forecast period 2018-2026 globally.

Growing demand for renewable energy coupled with rising awareness towards environmental conservation will stimulate the global market size. National targets for clean energy along with ongoing depletion of fossil fuel reserves will further propel the industry growth. In 2016, France set its target of renewable energy capacity to 70 GW by 2023 including 23 GW from onshore wind.

Declining project development cost subject to fall in component prices favored by government incentives will stimulate the market share. In addition, utility-scale installations tend to bear lower operational costs when compared to auxiliary generation technologies. Rapid technological enhancements in line with the integration of smart monitoring and sensing units across turbines have reduced overall system losses. Thereby, the economic cost structure in addition to improved efficiencies will Wind Energy Market wind energy market had the highest market share in 2017. High efficiency, cost-effectiveness and ability to self-start are some of the key parameters which will stimulate the industry landscape. Improved operational performance statistics when compared to its competitive counterparts veritably justify product penetration.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

North America Wind Energy Market accounted for the highest revenue in 2017 and is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The U.S. market size is predicted to surpass 17 GW of annual installation by 2024. Declining component costs, increasing domestic turbine production along with ambitious targets toward capacity addition from renewable will foster business growth. As per the U.S. Department of Energy, wind energy installations grew by 11% in 2016, constituting over 20% of the newly added generation capacity across the nation.

Maximize Market Research has comprehensively analyzed Wind Energy Market emphasizing on each segment keeping global and regional dynamics in perspective. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth to attain a balanced scenario. The report classifies Wind Energy Market into various segments such as Axis, Connectivity, Installation, Application, Capacity and Regions providing a thorough understanding of the Wind Energy Ecosystem. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts of the market, giving an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the Wind Energy Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Wind Energy Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Wind Energy Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Wind Energy Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wind Energy Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Wind Energy Market

Global Wind Energy Market, By Axis:

• Horizontal Axis

• Vertical Axis

Global Wind Energy Market, By Connectivity:

• On-Grid

• Off-Grid

Global Wind Energy Market, By Installation:

• Onshore

• Offshore

Global Wind Energy Market, By Capacity:

• <30 kW

• 30 kW < 500 kW

• 500 kW < 2 MW

• ≥2 MW

Global Wind Energy Market, By Application:

• Food

• Paper & Pulp

• Chemical

• College/University

• Office

• Government/Military

• Others

Global Wind Energy Market, Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Wind Energy Market:

• Vestas

• GE

• Goldwind

• Gamesa

• Enercon

• Nordex

• Envision

• Mingyang

• Senvion

• Alstom

• ABO-Wind

• NextEra Energy

• Invenergy

• Geronimo

• Tradewind Energy

• EDF

• Vattenfall

• EDP Renewables

• ABB

• A2 Sea

• ReGen

• Suzlon Group

• United Power

• Siemen

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Wind Energy Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Wind Energy Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Wind Energy Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Wind Energy Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Wind Energy Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Wind Energy Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Wind Energy Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Wind Energy by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Wind Energy Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Wind Energy Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Wind Energy Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

