Global Solar Tracker Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Technology, Application and Geography

Global Solar Tracker Market was valued US$ 8.02 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 30.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.17 % during a forecast period.Global Solar tracker market, By ProductSolar tracker offers many benefits includes sustainability, decline in greenhouse gas emission, and low operational cost. A solar tracker is considered as balance of system owing to all components connected with the module, which can be easily identified and require less hardware component. Solar trackers are consumed in industrial, commercial and domestic purposes owing to its flexibility during the installation processes.

The report analyses the factors such as drivers, restrains and challenges, which affecting market from demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics during the forecast period.

Increasing smart city projects, advances in solar trackers, growing awareness regarding renewable energy sources and reducing cost of solar energy are booming the global solar tracker market. To reduce the carbon emission footprints it is the best solution, which is expected to drive the demand for solar trackers.

The great news is that solar energy is expanding at light speed worldwide, thanks to many governments who takes initiatives in the renewable energy generation projects. Solar energy is less expensive than fossil fuel alternatives to power the national grid is one of the key drivers in the global solar tracker market growth. Increasing cost of electricity coupled with high demand for energy generation from renewable sources is expected to drive market growth.

The higher land requirement, sophisticated technology, and the requirement to maintain motors & control systems are limiting the growth in the global tracker market.

Solar trackers are either single-axis or dual-axis in design, and gradient toward the sun to absorb the maximum amount of light. Many consumers have started installing dual axis trackers over their buildings to obtain greater efficiency for the installed solar energy facilities. The dual axis trackers are rotating through the both axis such as x and y-axis, which helps to generate nearly about 8% to 10% more energy than single axis trackers. Dual-axis trackers can deliver about 35% more solar energy than a fixed-tilt mount, but it has slightly higher cost than single-axis trackers.

Utility-scale installations are expected to lead global solar tracker market. It has most widely demand for commercial and industrial applications. Furthermore, residential segment is start to bloom, thanks the continuous decline in the cost of solar, specifically in solar panels.

Solar photovoltaic segment is estimated to dominate the growth in the global solar tracking system. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for ecological energy resources. Ease of installation, modest cost structure and compact size of photovoltaic technology are few vital parameters valued to justify the product perception. Rapid adoption of solar photovoltaic systems across residential, commercial and industrial applications are exponentially growing energy demand.

The report provides a detailed overview of the cosmetic packaging market including regional analysis information. Geographically, Europe is estimated to hold large market share in the global solar tracker market. This region share nearly about 36% in the global solar tracker market. Countries such as Spain and Germany are sharing large contribution in the Europe owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers. Strategic geographic location of Europe resulting in maximum amount of sunlight throughout the year, which drives the demand for solar tracker.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant growth in the solar tracking market owing to increasing government support to renewable energy sources in the developing countries such as China & India along with growing demand for electricity.

The report provides details information and strategies of the some of the key players in the solar tracking market. Major Key players includes in the solar tracker market such as Energia Ercam, Powerway Renewable Energy Co. Ltd. Optimum Tracker. ,Wuxi Hao Solar Technology Co. Ltd. ,Haosolar Co. Ltd.,Mechatron , ,Mecasolar Espana SL ,First Solar ,Soitec ,CM Tracker , Abengoa Solar S.A., AllEarth Renewables ,Array Technologies, Inc. ,DEGE Renergie GmbH & Co. KG , ,Grupo Clavijo Elt SL,First Solar ,PV hardware ,Arctech Solar ,Ideematec ,Exosun ,STi Norland ,Scorpius Trackers ,Mahindra Susten and Convert Italia , SunPower Corporation ,Titan Tracker SL and SmartTrak Solar Systems Pvt. Ltd

The report gives the clear representation of current market scenario of global solar tracker market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, porter’s analysis factors in the market.

Scope of the report for Global Solar tracker market

Global Solar tracker market, By Product

• Single axis

• Dual axis

Global Solar tracker market, By Technology

• Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

• Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

• Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)

Global Solar tracker market, By Application

• Utility

• Non-Utility

Global Solar tracker market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

