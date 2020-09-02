Global Hydrogen Storage Market : Industry Analysis & Forecast (2019-2026)-By Storage form, Storage type, Application and Geography

Global Hydrogen Storage Market is expected to reach US$ 9.51 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.



The report segment of hydrogen store market based on storage form, storage type, application, and region. Based on storage form, the hydrogen store market can be classified into physical, material-based. On the basis of storage type, the hydrogen storage market can be divided into cylinder, merchant, on-site, & on-board. In terms of application, the hydrogen storage market can be segmented into chemicals, oil refining, industrial, transportation, metalworking. By region hydrogen storage market is segmented into North

America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Rising demand for hydrogen as cleaner fuel and the succeeding opportunities from hydrogen as a fuel to moderately fulfil energy needs in the forecast period are expected to drive the hydrogen storage market. The trend to fruitage alternative renewable energy from hydrogen is rising demand for energy generation and usage is estimated to drive the hydrogen storage market. Growing demand for transportation fuels and increasing urbanization is driving the hydrogen storage market. Production cost for the hydrogen storage is limiting the growth in hydrogen storage market.

Hydrogen Storage Market, by region

Based on storage form, the hydrogen store market can be classified into physical, material-based. The physical storage form of hydrogen is sub segmented into compressed gas, cold compressed and liquid gas. Physical storage form is expected to drive the growth in hydrogen storage market owing to rising demand for physical storage in array of application such as transportation, oil refining, and chemicals industries.

On basis of storage type, the hydrogen storage market can be divided into cylinder, merchant, on-site, & on-board. Cylinder storage type segment is estimated to reach high grow rate in hydrogen storage market owing to its wide range of usage in array of verticals such as food, metal working and electronics industries.

In terms of application, the hydrogen storage market can be segmented into chemicals, oil refining, industrial, transportation, metal working. Transportation segment is expected to witness to grow at high level in hydrogen storage market owing to increasing demand for hydrogen powered fuel cell vehicles in Europe and North America. The requirement of hydrogen powered fuel cells in the transportations such as such as buses, forklifts, trains & trams are boosting the growth in hydrogen storage market.

In terms of region, hydrogen storage market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the hydrogen storage market followed by Europe. Increasing demand for hydrogen storage owing to demand for ammonia and methanol by developing economies such as China, India are driving the growth in hydrogen storage market. Governments of Japan and South Korea publicised subsidies for manufacturing hydrogen powered fuel cell vehicles which helps to boost growth in hydrogen storage market in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore Europe is expected to reach high growth in hydrogen storage market owing to strong demand for hydrogen fueled electrical vehicle which is the solution for renewable energy from hydrogen.

Key Players Profiled and Analysed in the Report Pragma Industries, Hydrogenious Technologies, Air Liquide Group, Hydrocell, Texaco Ovonic Hydrogen Systems L.L.C., Air Products, Praxair, Inc., Worthington Industries, Inc., Luxfer , Holdings Plc, Linde, Panasonic, Toshiba, General Motors,H2ME,INOXCVA,VRV S.p.A, Hexagon Composites ASA and Hbank Technologies Inc., Mcphy Energy S.A

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Hydrogen Storage Market for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Hydrogen Storage Market for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Hydrogen Storage Market for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Hydrogen Storage Market for automotive the report investor’s guide.

the scope of the Hydrogen Storage Market

Hydrogen Storage Market, by Storage Form

• Physical

• Material-Based

Hydrogen Storage Market, by type of Storage

• Cylinder

• Merchant

• On-Site

• On-Board

Hydrogen Storage Market, by Application

• Chemicals

• Oil Refining

• Industrial

• Transportation

• Metal Working

Hydrogen Storage Market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players, Hydrogen Storage Market

• Pragma Industries

• Hydrogenious Technologies

• Air Liquide Group

• Hydrocell

• Texaco Ovonic Hydrogen Systems L.L.C.

• Air Products

• Praxair, Inc.

• Worthington Industries, Inc.

• Luxfer Holdings Plc

• Linde

• Panasonic,

• Toshiba

• General Motors

• H2ME

• INOXCVA

• VRV S.p.A

• Hexagon Composites ASA

• Hbank Technologies Inc.

• Mcphy Energy S.A

• Hydrexia

• Plug Power

• Areva

• Hexagon Composites

• SiGNa Chemistry

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Hydrogen Storage Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Hydrogen Storage Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Hydrogen Storage Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Hydrogen Storage Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Hydrogen Storage Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Storage Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Hydrogen Storage Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Hydrogen Storage by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Hydrogen Storage Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Hydrogen Storage Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Hydrogen Storage Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

