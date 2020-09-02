Global Concentrated Solar Power Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, Component, End user and Geography

Global Concentrated Solar Power Market was valued US$ 5.51 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Thermal energy storage growing operational time of concentrated solar power is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market. Emergent scope for renewable energy and exhaustion of fossil fuels are expected to boost the global concentrated solar power market in the near future. Numerous awareness programs organized by the government for the espousal of clean energy is going to be a prime feature for the future of the concentrated solar power. Electricity government has engaged in some resourcefulness towards generating power using renewable energy source. However, High capital cost is the major restraint for the Concentrated Solar Power market.

Global Concentrated Solar Power Market is segmented by Technology, Component, End-user and Geography. Technology segment is divided into the parabolic trough, linear Fresnel, dish, power tower. Based on the component, Global Concentrated Solar Power Market is categorized into power block, solar field and thermal energy storage system. End-user segment encompasses Utilities, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Desalination, and Others. Geographically, global concentrated solar power market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Parabolic Troughs technology segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% in the Concentrated Solar Power Market over the upcoming period. This growth can be attributed to gigantic proportion about more than 84% predominantly owing to the significant dispersion of the design accompanied by the ease in installation and usage.

Based on the end user, the utility segment is projected to expand at the high CAGR of XX% over the upcoming period owing to the constructive government regulations towards accumulative the adoption of renewable sources of energy. Innumerable economic and economic benefits existing by government bodies such as tax credits Feed in Tariffs will enhancement the concentrated solar power market growth during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Europe held the dominant market share of XX% of the concentrated solar power market in 2018 owing to administrative regulation in the European region concerning with carbon emissions. Clean energy preference is resulting in a number of energy key players have entered the CSP market. Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the huge population growth whereas energy demand is continuously increasing. The developing economies such as China and India are concentrated on renewable energy and mounted enormous capacity in recent years.

Some of the major key players in the concentrated solar power market includes Soltigua, Engine, Aalborg CSP A/S , Abengoa Solar, S.A., Acwa Power, Alsolen, Archimedes Solar Energy, Bay solar CSP , Brightsource Energy, Inc., Cobra Energia, SCHOTT Solar AG, Solar Millennium AG, Acciona, BrightSource Energy Inc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Concentrated Solar Power Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Concentrated Solar Power Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Concentrated Solar Power Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Concentrated Solar Power Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for Global Concentrated Solar Power Market

Global Concentrated Solar Power Market, by Technology

• Parabolic Trough

• Linear Fresnel

• Power Tower

• Dish/Engine System

Global Concentrated Solar Power Market, by Component

• Power Block

• Solar Field

• Thermal Energy Storage System

Global Concentrated Solar Power Market, End user

• Utilities

• Enhanced Oil Recovery

• Desalination

• Others

Global Concentrated Solar Power Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players in Global Concentrated Solar Power Market

• extEra Energy Resources LLC

• Esolar, Inc.

• Frenell Gmbh

• Nexans

• Siemens Ag

• Solar Reserve, Llc

• Ibereolica Group

• Solastor

• Soltigua

• Engie

• Aalborg Csp A/S

• Abengoa Solar, S.A.

• Acwa Power

• Alsolen

• Archimedes Solar Energy

• Baysolar Csp

• Brightsource Energy, Inc.

• Cobra Energia

• SCHOTT Solar AG

• Solar Millennium AG

• Acciona

• BrightSource Energy Inc.

