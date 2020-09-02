Global Drip Irrigation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Component, Application, Crop Type, and Region

Global Drip Irrigation Market was valued at US$ 1.67 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.98 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.63% during a forecast period.Global Drip Irrigation Market, by Region



Agriculture segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for food as the population is growing across the globe. Drip irrigation helps to provide efficient food supply and innovation in the technology of drip irrigation are also driving the market growth. Field Crops is estimated to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Rising the quality and quantity of yield due to using drip irrigation and also reduced the production cost these factors are driving the market growth by field crop type. Emitters segment is projected to lead the market growth during the forecast period.

Major driving factors of the market are rising requirement of saving water and nutrients and growing demand to provide water directly into the root areas and reduce loss. In addition, increasing water problems is expected to boost market growth in the agriculture sector. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of drip irrigation among consumers is also surging the market growth across the globe. Increasing implementation of a greenhouse is providing opportunities to the manufactures and at the same time, a high cost of the product is estimated to act as restraints to the market. The report provides an in-detail list of drivers and restraints, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally, provides expected opportunities and emerging trends.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period growing demand for drip irrigation from developing countries such as India and China. In addition, rising economy, growing middle-class population, and government providing various funds to farmers are also boosting the market growth in a positive way in this region. China is projected to lead the market growth in this region owing to the rapid adoption of advanced agriculture equipment and technologies. North America is expected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Drip Irrigation Market are EPC Industries Limited, Driptech Incorporated, Microjet Irrigation Systems, Rain Bird Corporation, and Rivulus Irrigation.

Scope of the Global Drip Irrigation Market

Global Drip Irrigation Market, by Component

• Valves

• Emitters

• Pressure Gauge

• Drip Tube

• Filters

• Others

Global Drip Irrigation Market, by Application

• Greenhouse

• Agricultural

• Landscape

• Others

Global Drip Irrigation Market, by Crop Type

• Field Crops

• Fruits & Nuts

• Vegetable Crops

• Others

Global Drip Irrigation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Drip Irrigation Market

• EPC Industries Limited

• Driptech Incorporated

• Microjet Irrigation Systems

• Rain Bird Corporation

• Rivulus Irrigation

• Netafim limited

• Jain Irrigation System Limited

• Lidsay Corporation

• The Toro Company

• Eurodrip S.A

• Valmont Industries

• T-L Irrigation Company

• Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc.

• ELGO Irrigation Limited

• Hunter Industries Inc.

• Lindsay Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Drip Irrigation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Drip Irrigation Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Drip Irrigation Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Drip Irrigation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Drip Irrigation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Drip Irrigation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Drip Irrigation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Drip Irrigation by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Drip Irrigation Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Drip Irrigation Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Drip Irrigation Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

