Global Plain Bearing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Type, Application, and Region

Global Plain Bearing Market was valued at US$ 11.98 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 17.7 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.43% during a forecast period.Global Plain Bearing Market, by Region



Based on type, journal segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market in forecast period owing to growing demand for journal bearings from various industries, such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and others. In addition, journal bearings have features such as excellent strength and shock resistance. On the basis of application, the automotive segment is expected to lead the market growth in forecast period due to rising usage of plain bearings in the automotive sector.

Major driving factors of the market are plain bearings work efficiently in heavily loaded systems, increasing industrialization in developing countries, rising demand for motor vehicles across globally, an increasing need for wind power generation, and rising technological advancements. Plain bearings have features such as light in weight, required less maintenance, high load carrying capacity, longer life, and high reliability these factors are also propelling the market.Smart bearings are estimated to provide new opportunities of plain bearings market in the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market due to the growing demand for plain bearings from various industries, such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and others. Plain bearings are also dominating the market growth in this region as easy availability of raw materials and labor in this region. China and India are the leading countries in this region for production and consumption of plain bearings.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Plain Bearing Market areNTN Corporation, SKF Group, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Timken Company, THK Co. Ltd., NSK Ltd., RBC Bearings Incorporated, Minebea Mitsumi Inc., Boston Gear LLC, GGB Bearing Technology, IGUS, Kashima Bearings, Inc., PBC Linear, Thomson Industries, Inc, Zollern GmbH & Co. KG, and SGL Group.

