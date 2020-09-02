Global Control Valve Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Type, by Components, by Application, by Region

Global Control Valve Market is segmented by type, by components, application and by region. In terms of type, Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, Globe Valve, Cryogenic Valve. Switches, Actuator, Transducer are the components segment of the Control Valve market. Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining are application segment of Control Valve market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Among its various types, globe valves are generally used for controlling. The end part of its structure usually edged for easy maintenance. Also, the control disk can be moved by hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical or mechanical actuators.

Actuators is the key contributing component in control valves market for forecasted period. Actuators accounted for the largest share of the control valves market in 2017.

Increasing investment in fluid handling technology in oil & gas and pharmaceutical industries is driving the control valve market size. Pharmaceutical industries seek to develop the sophisticated fluid handling system for improving hygiene and also to speed up the process. Oil & gas industries are increasing their investment in the shale gas field as well as pipeline installations to ensure efficient fluid handling which in turn increases the demand for control valves.

North America is dominating the global control valve market with the largest market share due to presence of high-tech R&D sector in the region to provide extensive control valve automation solution to the industry. Therefore is expected to grow with highest revenue by 2026 followed by Europe.

AVK Holdin, Burkert Fluid Control Systems, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, General Electric Company, Goodwin International Limited, Honeywell International Inc., KITZ Corporation, Rotork Plc, Velan Inc., Schlumberger N.V., Swagelok Company, Armstrong International Inc., Metso Corporation, IMI plc, Samson AG, Alfa Laval, Crane Co., Emerson, Neway Valves, Spirax Sarco, The Weir Group Plc., are key players included in the Control Valve market.

