Global Stationary Battery Storage Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Battery, Application and Region

Global Stationary Battery Storage Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Stationary battery storage market growth will be driven by robust need to transform conventional grids to sustainable ones has led to a huge increase in number of electrical network up-gradation and grid refurbishment projects. Frequent grid failures at these places coupled with the wide requirement for electricity will thus, collectively drive demand for emergency power supply, setting the ground lucrative for stationary battery storage industry from emergency power supply.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33154

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Expansion of communication network on account of progression in wireless technologies will expand the stationary battery storage market globally. Recurrent power failures and outages along with lack of efficient monitoring systems through the developing nations will complement the business outlook. Rapid technological advancements toward development of distributed generation technologies will boost product adoption.

Flow battery segment is expected to hold largest share and dominate the market during the forecast period. Technological advancement about development of cost-effective and efficient storage solutions coupled with growing investment toward integration of sustainable grid infrastructure will stimulate the business growth. Higher product efficiency and longer shelf life are some of the projecting features which will make its adoption preferable when compared with other alternatives.

The emergency power segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the stationary battery storage market during the forecast period. Emergency power applications are usual to exceed the installation of 21 GW units by 2030. Growing investments toward refurbishment & up-gradation of an ageing electrical network across North America and Europe will improve the product adoption.

Europe holds the largest share and is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The European market is anticipated to witness an appreciable growth on account of growing consumer awareness toward the security of power supply coupled with the introduction of stringent regulatory framework about the adoption of energy-efficient solutions in countries like Germany. For instance, the Energy Efficiency Directive proposed by the Europe Commission has established a XX% energy efficiency target for the year 2026.

China, as per market experts, will prove to be a beneficial business ground for stationary battery storage market investors. A plethora of factors that can be placed behind this forecast includes wide commercialization, growing regional population coupled with surging demand for power, and the Chinese government’s massive investment in grid upgradation.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Stationary Battery Storage Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Stationary Battery Storage Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/33154

Scope of Global Stationary Battery Storage Market

Global Stationary Battery Storage Market, By Battery

• Lithium ion

• Sodium Sulphur

• Lead Acid

• Flow Battery

• Others

Global Stationary Battery Storage Market, By Application

• Emergency power

• Communication base station

o Lithium-ion

o Lead acid

 Flooded

 VRLA

o Flow battery

o Others

• Local energy storage

• Remote relay station

• Uninterruptible power supplies (UPS)

Global Stationary Battery Storage Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Stationary Battery Storage Market

• Tesla

• ACDelco

• Durapower

• Uniper

• Johnson Controls, Inc.

• Exide Technologies

• Duracell, Inc.

• BYD Co., Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Samsung SDI Co., Ltd

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Panasonic Corporation

• GS Yuasa International Ltd

• A123 Systems, LLC

• Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Hoppecke Batteries, Inc.

• Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd.

• Enersys. Inc

• Mutlu Batteries

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Stationary Battery Storage Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Stationary Battery Storage Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Stationary Battery Storage Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Stationary Battery Storage Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Stationary Battery Storage Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Stationary Battery Storage Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Stationary Battery Storage Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Stationary Battery Storage by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Stationary Battery Storage Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Stationary Battery Storage Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Stationary Battery Storage Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Stationary Battery Storage Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-stationary-battery-storage-market/33154/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com