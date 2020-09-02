Global Amusement Parks Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Age, Rides, Revenue Source, and Geography

Global Amusement Parks Market was valued US$ 47.82 Bn in 2018, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Innovative rides, accommodation facilities, and merchandise in amusement parks are gaining popularity among visitors of all age groups. Sale of merchandise and food & beverages through retail outlets and restaurants located inside the park are expected to be the key sources of ancillary revenue for amusement parks. Additionally, rise in urban population, international tourism, and increase in disposable income of middle-class population are providing an up thrust to the market worldwide. Increase in the number of baby-boomer visitors are likely to drive the growth of the global amusement park market as amusement parks offer expensive and thrilling rides. Amusement parks with themes based on fictional characters have higher popularity among visitors. These parks are also places where children can meet costumed characters, especially those based on famous Disney and Marvel movies.

The report segment of amusement parks market based on age, rides, revenue source and region. In terms of age, the amusement parks market is segmented into Up to 18 years, 19 to 35 years, 36 to 50 years, 36 to 50 years, 51 to 65 years, more than 65 years. Based on rides, the amusement parks market is segmented into mechanical rides, water rides, and others rides. On the basis of revenue source, the amusement parks market is segmented into ticket, food & beverage, merchandise, hotels/resorts, and others. Region wise market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Based on age, the 19 to 35 years segment represented more than XX% of the overall market revenue in 2018. The segment will dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The 36 to 50 years segment is also estimated to post a CAGR greater than XX% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to rise in number of parents accompanying their children below or up to 18 years of age to amusement parks.

In terms of rides, the mechanical rides segment accounted for the XX% share in the market in 2018. Furthermore, water rides are those that are operated only during a particular time of the year depending on weather conditions in different locations. For instance, water rides are mostly closed in European countries during the winter season.

On the basis of revenue source, the tickets segment hold XX% share in the market. The segment is expected to experience healthy growth during the forecast period, since amusement parks generate the maximum revenue through admission tickets. Increase in introduction of accommodation facilities such as hotels and resorts in park premises are one of the primary factors stirring up the revenue generation through hotels/resorts.

In terms of region, the America led the market in 2018 accounting for the XX% market share. This can be attributed to the presence of many amusement parks in the region. The market in Asia Specific is driven by the increase in disposable income in countries such as China and India. Moreover, Asia specific is anticipated to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Amusement Parks Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Amusement Parks Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Amusement Parks Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Amusement Parks Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Amusement Parks Market

Global Amusement Parks Market by Age

• Up to 18 Years

• 19 to 35 Years

• 36 to 50 Years

• 51 to 65 Years

• More than 65 Years

Global Amusement Parks Market by Rides

• Mechanical Rides

• Water Rides

• Other Rides

Global Amusement Parks Market by Revenue Source

• Ticket

• Food & Beverage

• Merchandise

• Hotels/Resorts

• Others

Global Amusement Parks Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Amusement Parks Market

• Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

• Comcast

• The Walt Disney Company

• Merlin Entertainments

• SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

• Disney Parks and Resorts

• Universal Studios Theme parks

• Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

• OTC Parks China

• Walt Disney Company

• Chimelong Group Co.

• Shanghai Disneyland

• Tokyo Disneyland

• Hong Kong Disneyland

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Amusement Parks Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Amusement Parks Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Amusement Parks Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Amusement Parks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Amusement Parks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Amusement Parks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Amusement Parks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Amusement Parks by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Amusement Parks Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Amusement Parks Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Amusement Parks Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

