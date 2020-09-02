Business
Global Haying Machinery Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Typeand Region
Global Haying Machinery Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.Global Haying Machinery Market, by RegionBased on the type, the mower is expected to hold the largest share in the market due to increasing usage of the mower to mow hay across the globe. Technological advancements are also boosting the market growth of mowers. The report contains an in-detail list of drivers and key trends, which are influencing the market growth.
Major driving factors of the market are various government bodies taking initiatives and provides subsidies on agricultural machinery to help farmers purchase as well as governments give credit facility to farmers from banking and non-banking financial corporations. Lack of labor due to rise in urbanization, increasing demand of food, the rising requirement of growing production, rising demand of haying machinery for precision farming technologies, and rising disposable income of consumers are also fueling the market growth. Increasing demand for automation is expected to propelling the market growth during the forecast period.
In terms of region, Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for agricultural machinery from domestic as well as international dealers in this region. The growing need for haying machinery to improve productivity and easy process of chores are dominating the market of haying in agricultural fields. Asia Pacific is expected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period as economies are rising in developing countries of this region.
The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.
Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Haying Machinery Market are AGCO Corporation, AloisPttingerMaschinenfabrikGes.m.b.H, Bernard Krone Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Buhler Industries, Inc., CLAAS KGaAmbH, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Kuhn Group, Kverneland Group, and Vermeer Corporation.
Global Haying Machinery Market, by Type
Global Haying Machinery Market, by Type
• Mower
• Tedder
• Rakes
• Balers
Global Haying Machinery Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players Operating in Haying Machinery Market
• AGCO Corporation
• AloisPttingerMaschinenfabrikGes.m.b.H
• Bernard Krone Holding GmbH & Co. KG
• Buhler Industries, Inc.
• CLAAS KGaAmbH
• CNH Industrial N.V.
• Deere & Company
• Kuhn Group
• Kverneland Group
• Vermeer Corporation
