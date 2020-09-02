Smart Mining Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Automated Equipment, by Hardware Component, System & Solution, Service and Geography

Smart Mining Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 in terms of value with CAGR of XX% in the forecast period 2019-2026.

Smart mining, also known as telerobotic mining, includes remote-controlled robotic machinery for reducing the risk for miners and improving mineral extraction. Smart mining refers to the excellent use of technology, to achieve higher safety and productivity with minimal costs, within the mines. Mining companies have focused on improving productivity by offering innovative software & solutions. Earlier, the mining industry is moving in the direction of a more rapid, nontoxic, and much more precise manufacturing practices.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing focus on safety & health, rapid adoption of IoT (internet of things) solutions, and rise in the adoption of autonomous equipment drive the market growth. Uncertain commodity price environment has put massive pressure on demand and supply side of the mining industry. Using IoT and Other smart devices, connected mining provides better operations management. Increased investments in smart technologies and fast adoption is helping the industry to grow.

Smart Mining Market can be segmented into automated equipment, hardware component, system & solution, services, and region. Based on automated equipment, the automated excavators’ segment held the largest share of around 30% of the smart mining market in 2017. On the basis of the hardware component, amongst the hardware components, the Intelligent Electronics Systems dominated the major share of the global Smart Mining Market. In terms of system & solution, Data and Operation Management Software held the largest share of the global Smart Mining Market Size. By services, the Support and Maintenance services accounted for the major share of the global Smart Mining Market Size.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific dominated the major share of the global Smart Mining Market. North America is anticipated to witness productive growth following the Asia Pacific. A substantial growth from India, Australia, and China. The rising number of mining activities are projected to inspiring the growth of the Asia Pacific smart mining market in the next few years.

The key players in Smart Mining Market are ABB Group, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Trimble Navigation Limited, Alastri, Caterpillar, Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Joy Global, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Hexagon AB.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Smart Mining Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Smart Mining Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Smart Mining Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Smart Mining Market make the report investor’s guide.

Smart Mining Market Scope

• Excavators

• Load Haul Dump

• Drillers and Breakers

• Drillers and Breakers

• Sensors

• RFID tags

• Sensors

• RFID tags

• Intelligent Systems

System & Solution

• Connectivity Solutions

• Analytics Solutions

• Remote Management Solutions

• Connectivity Solutions

• Support & Maintenance

• System Integration

• Asset Management Solutions

Service

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Smart Mining Market By Geography

• ABB Group

• Europe

• Komatsu Ltd.

• Trimble Navigation Limited

• Alastri

• Caterpillar

• ABB Group

• Joy Global Inc.

• Cisco Systems

• Hexagon AB

• SAP SE

• Caterpillar

• Symboticware Inc.

• IntelliSense.io

• Atlas Copco.

• Sandvik AB

• SAP SE

• Outotec Oyj

• Thingworx

• IntelliSense.io

• Atlas Copco.

• Sandvik AB

• Alcatel-Lucent

• Outotec Oyj

• Thingworx

