Global Water Pump Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Pump Type, End-User, and Geography

Global Water Pump Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 in terms of value with CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period 2019-2026.

A water pump is a machine that is used for moving water through pipelines. Water pumps are one of the most important mechanical devices with End-User in several industries and households. Use of water pumps are plenty, but they are primarily used to provide a continuous supply of water in industrial and commercial buildings, hospitals, houses, and other infrastructures. Water pumps find their usage in several household End-Users including in-house water fountain, gardening, and water coolers. It is also used to supply and transport various forms of liquid depending on the Pump Type and the material of the pump used.

Growing dependency on groundwater and irregularity in monsoon are catalysing demand for water pumps in the agricultural segment. Government efforts to improve water infrastructure, water supply and sanitation services across the country are expected to further drive the use of water pumps in the country. Increase in focus on the development of wastewater treatment plants and desalination plants in the country coupled with various government initiatives for strengthening and developing existing structure. New infrastructure projects are some of the other major factors that are expected to propel demand for water pumps in India during the forecast period.

Global Water pump market is segmented into pump type, end-user, and region. Based on pump type, centrifugal water pumps are used widely in buildings, wells, fire protection system and hot water circulation in industries, whereas positive displacement design type water pumps are used in hydraulic systems. Centrifugal pump segment dominates the market contributing substantial share compared to positive displacement pumps of the total water pump market. On the basis of end-user, increase in the utilization of water pumps in the oil and gas sector can be attributed to the rise in demand for energy.

New technologies in water pumps enable efficient separation processes for liquids and gas. The demand for water pumps from the power generation sector is expected to gain traction during the forecast period particularly due to the increased investment in power and energy sector in emerging economies.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific region dominates the global water pump market followed by Europe and North America. The economic growth along with infrastructural development in the emerging countries like Asia Pacific such as China and India is expected to drive the market for water pumps market in the region.

The Scope Of the Global Water Pump Market:

Global Water Pump Market, by Pump Type

• Centrifugal Pump

• positive displacement water pump

• Others

Global Water Pump Market, by End-User

• Oil and Gas and Refining

• Chemical

• Power Generation

• Water and Wastewater

• General Industry

Global Water Pump Market, by Geography

• Europe

• Asia-Specific

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Water Pump Market

• Gardner Denver

• Torishima Pump Mfg. Co.

• General Electric Company

• Weir Group PLC

• Weatherford International Inc

• ITT Inc.

• PROCON Products

• KSB Group

• Kirloskar Brothers Limited

• Sulzer Ltd.

• Atlas Copco

• Baker Hughes Incorporated

• Busch LLC

• ClydeUnion Pumps

• Ebara Corporation

• Flowserve Corporation

• Halliburton Company

• ULVAC Technologies

• Jyoti Ltd

• Shakti Pumps India Ltd

• CNP Pumps India Pvt Ltd

• CRI Pumps Pvt Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Water Pump Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Water Pump Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Water Pump Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Water Pump Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Water Pump Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Water Pump Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Water Pump Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Water Pump by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Water Pump Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Water Pump Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Water Pump Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

