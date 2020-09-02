Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type, Application, and Region

Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The progress of the offshore rigs market greatly depends on the growing exploration activities across the globe. The discoveries of oil and gas reserves in remote areas combined with rising technological advancements mostly in terms of equipment have made drilling operations much more viable and cost-effective. But current oil spill incidents and strict environment regulations on drilling activities can restrain the growth of offshore drilling rigs market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/30923

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Serving to prove to be a roadblock to the growth of the global offshore drilling market are concerns of environmental influence of offshore drilling and threat to marine life. Also, the complications related to offshore drilling and extra cost required for activation of stacked rigs are probable to pose a threat for the expansion of global offshore drilling rigs market throughout the forecast period.

According to type, jack up rigs represents the leading segment regarding revenue. The jack up rigs segment is anticipated to represent XX % of the overall market by 2017. Expanding at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026, the jack up rigs segment is projected to be worth US$ XX Mn by the end of 2022 representing XX % of the overall market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2018. There has been rise in demand for offshore oil and gas production to suffice the energy needs, particularly from the emerging countries. Furthermore, increasing fuel consumption is also driving the need for offshore drilling. Latin America is expected to be the largest market in the offshore drilling industry, followed by Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to lead the offshore drilling rigs market by the year 2019, with projected market size of $XX Million, followed by Latin America with $XX Million, and Africa with $XX Million.

The report looks into key market segments and offers market size estimates and estimates of revenue contribution of each of the foremost segments over the forecast period. Following this, the report discusses industry statutes and industry policies that are in the purview of oil and gas exploration activities that market contributors need to observe to. This is followed by a market attractiveness analysis that is represented pictorially that existing as well as new market participants can leverage for business decision making.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/30923

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global offshore drilling rigs market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global offshore drilling rigs market.

Scope of Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market

Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market, By Type

• Jack up

• Semi-Submersible

• Drill Ships

Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market, By Application

• Shallow Water

• Deep Water

• Ultra Deep Water

Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market

• Aban Offshore Limited

• Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

• Ensco PLC

• Hercules Offshore Inc.

• KCA Deutag

• China Oilfield Services Limited.

• Maersk Drilling

• Pacific Drilling

• Seadrill Limited

• Vantage Drilling

• Atwood Oceanics

• Nabors Industries Ltd

• Noble Corporation

• Rowan Companies PLC

• Transocean Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Offshore Drilling Rigs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Offshore Drilling Rigs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Rigs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Offshore Drilling Rigs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Offshore Drilling Rigs by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-offshore-drilling-rigs-market/30923/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com