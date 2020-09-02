Global Lithium Ion Battery Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product, by Power Capacity, By End User and By Region

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market was valued US$ 31.88 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach USXX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

The report on “Lithium Ion Battery Market” is segmented by product, by power capacity, by end user and by region. In terms of end-use industry lithium ion battery market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial. Lithium cobalt oxide, lithium iron phosphate, lithium nickel manganese cobalt are product segments of lithium ion battery market. Based on power capacity, lithium ion battery market is segmented into 0 to 3000mAh, 3000mAh to 10000mAh, 10000mAh to 60000mAh. Geographically lithium ion battery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Lithium-ion battery market is driven by the rising appetite for electric vehicle and portable consumer devices. High energy density and high safety level has resulted into increased usage of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, portable consumer electronics and grid storage systems driving the lithium ion batteries market. Government norms toward the disposal of lead coupled with growing demand for electronic devices like smartphones, tablets/PCs, digital cameras, and power tools further accelerates the lithium ion battery market. Longer discharge cycles along with improved shelf life are some of the key underlying parameters which will further provide impetus to the business growth. Reduction in weight of batteries, cost and increase their power output are challenges before lithium ion battery market. Requirement protection circuit, storage temperature limitation, transportation restrictions and high manufacturing market are factors restraining the lithium ion battery market.

Based on product type segment, Lithium cobalt oxide holds XX% share of Lithium Ion Battery Market in 2018. This attributed to its high usage in mobile phones, tablets, laptops, cameras. Most lithium-ion batteries are used for portable consumer electronic are cobalt-based. Lithium cobalt-based battery offers high energy density. Long run-time making it attractive for cell phones, laptops and cameras.

Based on application segment, Consumer electronics holds XX% market share of Lithium Ion Battery Market. Increasing demand for portable devices including mobiles, and tablets in China and India is expected to drive demand. Automotive segment is about to gain a growth at XX% CAGR owed to increased promotion and expansion electric vehicle.

Based on power capacity segment, Battery power capacity ranging from 3000mAh to 10000mAh, makes them suitable for the use in EVs and industrial applications hence is the leading power capacity segment of lithium ion battery market. Increased use of consumer electronics and smartphones has increased the need of batteries with higher power capacity which can keep the device running for longer time.

North America has one of the largest consumer electronics and EV markets, and is the second-largest lithium-ion battery market in the world. The North America consumer electronics market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018, and is forecast to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of XX%. The rising consumer electronics market is driving the demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Europe is the third-largest market. Rise in the sales of consumer electronic devices and EVs is increasing the demand for lithium-ion batteries. The penetration of EVs in Germany, the U.K., and France is XX%, XX%, and XX%, respectively. Lithium-ion batteries are required to power all consumer electronic devices. The consumer electronics market in Europe was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018, and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, increasing at a CAGR of XX%. The sales of smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronic devices are increasing the demand for lithium-ion batteries in Europe.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Lithium Ion Battery Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Lithium Ion Battery Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Lithium Ion Battery Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Lithium Ion Battery Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Lithium Ion Battery Market

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Material Used:

• Cathode Material

• Anode Material

• Electrolyte Material

• Others

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Product Type:

• Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)

• Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

• Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

• Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

• Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

• Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Power Capacity Type:

• 0 to 3000mAh

• 3000mAh to 10000mAh

• 10000mAh to 60000mAh

• More Than 60,000mAh

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Application:

• Consumer Electronics

o Smartphones

o Laptops

o Others

• Automotive

o Battery Electric Vehicles

o Others

• Industrial

o Mining Equipment

o Construction Equipment

• Power

• Aerospace and Defense

• Marine

• Medical

Key Players Operating In Global Lithium Ion Battery Market:

• Panasonic Corporation

• Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd

• GS Yuasa International Ltd.

• Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

• LG Chem

• BYD company

• Tesla

• A123 Systems

• Philips

• Sanyo

• Toshiba

• EnerDel

• Valence

• ProLogium

• Saft group

• Roofer

• Energus Power

• Duracell

• Johns

• China BAK Battery Co. Ltd.

• CALB

• VARTA Storage

• Farasis Energy

• Sila Nanotechnologies

