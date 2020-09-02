Global Meat Processing Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Equipment Type, Application, Meat Type, and Region

Global Meat Processing Equipment Market was valued at US$ 6.8 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 10.60 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Meat Processing Equipment Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Meat Processing Equipment Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on equipment type, cutting segment is projected to hold the largest share in the global meat processing equipment market during the forecast period as increased usage of cutting equipment for meat processing by food industry across the globe. On the basis of meat type, pork segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global meat processing equipment market during the forecast period owing to it has high nutrition such as minerals, vitamins, niacin, phosphorus, and iron. In addition, it is available in various processed products is also anticipated to surge the global meat processing equipment market growth in the near future. In terms of application, fresh processed meat is estimated to hold the largest share in the global meat processing equipment market during the forecast period.

Global meat processing equipment market growth is influencing by increased living standards of consumers across the globe. Growing consumption of packaged food products coupled with growth in disposable income of consumers across the globe, which is surging the meat processing equipment market growth in a positive way. Rising demand for processed food among consumers is expected to fuel the global meat processing equipment market during the forecast period. Increasing concerns regarding food safety and healthy food among consumers across the globe are also estimated to drive the meat processing equipment market growth in the near future.

The rise in demand for the meat processing equipment to grow meat consistency and remove toxins is projected to surge the global meat processing equipment market during the forecast period. Moreover, meat processing equipment’s are ease of handling, transportation, and storage are estimated to surge the meat processing equipment market growth during the forecast period. Increasing usage of meat processing equipment to increase the shelf life of meat. However, the high cost of equipment’s is estimated to hamper the global meat processing equipment market growth during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the meat processing equipment market during the forecast period as increase usage of meat processing equipment for improving flavor and texture of various processed meat products in this region. The US is estimated to drive the meat processing equipment market in this region as the rising consumption of meat processed products among consumers. In addition, growth in demand for ready-to-eat and packaged meat products is propelling the global meat processing equipment market growth in a positive way. The Asia Pacific is projected to generate the highest CAGR in the meat processing equipment market during the forecast period owing to changing consumer lifestyle coupled with the growing purchasing power of the middle-class population in this region. China is expected to drive the global meat processing equipment market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report Meat Processing Equipment Market

Global Meat Processing Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

• Cutting

• Blending

• Tenderizing

• Filling

• Dicing

• Grinding

• Smoking

• Others

Global Meat Processing Equipment Market, by Meat Type

• Beef

• Pork

• Mutton

• Others

Global Meat Processing Equipment Market, by Application

• Fresh Processed

• Raw Cooked

• Precooked

• Raw Fermented

• Cured

• Others

Global Meat Processing Equipment Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Meat Processing Equipment Market

• GEA Group AG

• MAJA Food-Technology, Inc.

• Millard Manufacturing Corp.

• Bettcher Industries, Inc.

• JBT Corporation

• Key Technology Inc.

• Marel

• Heat and Control, Inc.

• Illinois Tool Works Inc.

• Manitowoc

• The Middleby Corporation

• Bettcher Industries, Inc

• Equipamientos Crnicos

• RND AUTOMATION PVT. LTD.

• Crown National

• Jarvis Canada Limited

• Mepaco

• PPMA Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Meat Processing Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Meat Processing Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Meat Processing Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Meat Processing Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Meat Processing Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Meat Processing Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Meat Processing Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Meat Processing Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Meat Processing Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Meat Processing Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Meat Processing Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

