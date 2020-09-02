Global Data Center Transformation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Service, Tier, End-user, Data Center Size, Industry, and Geography

Global Data Center Transformation Market was valued US$ 5.86 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.



Data center transformation refers to the procedure of altering a data center for improving the overall functionality, presentation, and performance. Data center transformation is also referred to as large-scale programs of change that changes different key parts of data center use, that comprises hardware setups, users or business processes.

Data center transformation is undertaken as an IT strategy because of the changing IT climate for combining large amounts of servers in a compact, and cost-efficient system. A normal consolidation strategy may take years for proper deployment but has resulted in the reduction of costs, increasing the business value of IT, together with making a realistically manageable footprint. Reduced costs, increased control for it, reducing the scope of security, disaster recovery, and compliance are a few major drivers that have boosted the market growth of data center transformation market. While deployment of the data center solutions, organizations have gradually transformed their data centers with automated security for ensuring operational efficiency through provisioning and centralized control over various security capabilities.

However, organizations opting for data center transformation may face the requirement of addressing security consideration which may impact the growth of the data center transformation market acting as a restraining factor for the Data Center Transformation Market growth.

The Data Center Transformation Market is segmented by service, tier, end-user, data center size, industry, and region. The data center size has been segmented into small, mid-sized and large. The large data centers will have a significantly higher market share as compared to the other segments. This can be attributed to the large generation of data by the big companies and cost which focuses on using the larger models for storing a huge volume of data.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The tier type segment within the Data Center Transformation Market includes tier 1, tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4 type of data centers. It is the tier 4 type of data center that is expected to hold the largest market share, because of advanced functionality used normally by large data centers. Growing investments in the data center technologies globally and increase in data generation have been a few other factors to boost the overall demand.

By geography, the data center transformation market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. The market in North America for Data Center Transformation Market is expected to hold the largest market because of the major vendors being present and the increasing adoption of associated services. The Asia Pacific region is further expected to provide several new opportunities within the market during the forecast period as a result of new investments and growth of industries or companies in this region.

The key players of data center transformation market include Dell EMC, Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems, DynTek, IBM, Atos, Microsoft, and NTT Communications.

Global Data Center Transformation Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11670

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Global Data Center Transformation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Data Center Transformation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Data Center Transformation Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Data Center Transformation Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Data Center Transformation Market:-

Global Data Center Transformation Market, By Service

• Consolidation

• Automation

• Infrastructure Management

• Others

Global Data Center Transformation Market, By Tier

• Tier 1

• Tier 2

• Tier 3

• Tier 4

Global Data Center Transformation Market,By End-user

• Enterprises

• Cloud Service Providers

• Colocation Providers

Global Data Center Transformation Market, By Data Center Size

• Small

• Mid-sized

• Large

Global Data Center Transformation Market ,By Industry

• Retail

• Energy

• Government

• Healthcare

• Aerospace & Defense

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and Telecom

• Transportation

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Data Center Transformation Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Data Center Transformation Market:

• Microsoft

• IBM

• Tech Mahindra

• HCL Technologies

• Dell EMC

• Accenture

• Wipro

• Hitachi

• Atos

• Cisco Systems

• Cognizant

• NTT Communications

• Performance Technologies

• Insight Enterprise

• Schneider Electric

• General Datatech

• NetApp

• Mindteck

• Bytes Technology Group

Global Data Center Transformation Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/11670

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business