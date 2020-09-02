Global Data Erasure Solution Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Function, by Component, by Device type, by End user & Region.

Global Data Erasure Solution Market is valued US$1.068.4 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %

Global Data Erasure solution Market, by Component

Data erasure solution market is segmented by component, by device type, by end user and by region. Component are divided into Software, Service & Managed service. Device types is classify into PC, Laptops, Servers, Data centre equipment & Mobile. End users are Home solution, Enterprise, ITADs, & Data Centres. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Based on device type, mobile devices segment accounted for the major share in the global data erasure solutions market in 2017 and is projected to maintain its position in the coming years. Mobile device market, resale values can be much higher, particularly for iPhones. Thus, the move to upgrade a device creates demand for data erasure. As a result, application of data erasure solutions in mobile devices is expected to witness potential growth in the coming years across the globe.

Increasing acceptance of cloud infrastructure in different organizations and expansion of the electronics industry is expected to boost the data erasure solutions market in the coming years. Presence of large number of data erasure solutions providers and post-sale service providers across regions has led to a subsequent rise in demand for data erasure solutions. This is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. . Also, increasing threat of data loss from old assets such as PCs, mobile devices, servers and many others has offered data erasure solutions manufacturers and opportunity to develop certified data erasure solutions in order to minimize the risk of data leakage.

Global Data Erasure Solution Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/17225

In terms of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is anticipated to contribute significantly to revenue in the near future due to a large base of existing users in the region. The market in Europe and South America is anticipated to follow a similar trend between 2018 and 2026. Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a robust CAGR in the coming years.

Key players operate, Kroll Ontrack Inc.,Blancco Technology Group Plc,Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd., IBM,WhiteCanyon Software, Inc., MTI Technology Limited ,ITRenew, CHG-MERIDIAN, Ultratec Limited,RAS Infotech Limited, EOL IT Services Limited, XTechnology Global, CHG-MERIDIAN, Sinocorp, MDSi, Inc., DBTRONIX (Far East) Limited, Labgroup, Green Safe IT Disposals, Secure IT Services Ltd, DestructData, Ynvolve(Infinite Group), Prolimax,PT. Sistemindo Teknotama Mandiri,PhoneCheck, LLC,Vibrant Technologies,Reciprocal Group,DCMind GmbH

The scope of Report Global Data Erasure solution Market:

Global Data Erasure solution Market, by Component:

• Software

• Services

• Managed Service

Global Data Erasure solution Market, by Device Type:

• PCs

• Laptops

• Servers

• Data Centre Equipment

• Mobile Devices

Global Data Erasure solution Market, by End-user:

• Home Solutions

• Enterprise

• ITADs

• Data Centres

Global Data Erasure solution Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Global Data Erasure solution Market

• IBM

• White Canyon Software, Inc.

• MTI Technology Limited

• ITRenew

• CHG-MERIDIAN

• Ultratec Limited

• RAS Infotech Limited

• EOL IT Services Limited

• XTechnology Global

• CHG-MERIDIAN

• Sinocorp

• MDSi, Inc.

• DBTRONIX (Far East) Limited

• Labgroup

• Green Safe IT Disposals

• Secure IT Services Ltd,

• DestructData

• Ynvolve(Infinite Group)

• Prolimax

• PT. Sistemindo Teknotama Mandiri

• PhoneCheck, LLC

• Vibrant Technologies

• Reciprocal Group

• DCMind GmbH

Global Data Erasure Solution Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/17225

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business