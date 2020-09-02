Global Data Exfiltration Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Component, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography

Global Data Exfiltration Market was valued US$ 51.11 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Data exfiltration market is segmented by component, organization size, vertical, and region. In terms of component, the data exfiltration market is classified into solution, services. Based on organization size, the data exfiltration market is categorized into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the data exfiltration market is segregated into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, retail and e-commerce, IT and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key drivers of the data exfiltration market are the online malwares, misuse of internet, and sophistication levels of data breaches. As there is an increase in sophisticated cyber threats for critical information theft, the data exfiltration market is anticipated to gain momentum in the next few years. Moreover, the major challenge of the data exfiltration market is faced by small and medium enterprises in terms of the cost of the solutions for detecting data theft. However, it is been expected that various solutions will be developed for deploying data exfiltration solutions by the major players in the forecast period. Adoption of cloud-based cyber security solutions is expected to rise in the next few years.

Solutions segment had the highest market share in 2017, due to increasing demand for Antivirus-Anti malware solutions to reduce the data theft, as they provide the prominent level of security to organizations documents and critical IT assets. Data exfiltration solutions provide security from data breaches according to different regulations including, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Sarbanes–Oxley Act (SOX), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and other regulatory compliances.

Based on organization size, a small and medium-sized organization had the highest market share due to a rising level of internal and external data theft for competition. Data exfiltration helps the small organizations to safeguard their data and thus, drive the data exfiltration market in a small and medium-sized organization through the forecast period.

On the basis of vertical, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) market segment is anticipated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The higher growth rate is due to growing internet banking transaction, and mobile banking services. These services from the financial sector need high security and thus, drive the market for data exfiltration in the BFSI market through the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America expected to have larger market share due to rising demand for the security in the World Wide Web (WWW/bot) traffic, and increasing usage of smart devices, such as phones, laptops, and other utility devices in the region. Other factors such as expanding retail and banking verticals through the internet, increasing usage of cloud computing, and the rising importance of regulatory compliances also drive the market for data exfiltration in North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to have higher growth rate due to increasing usage of smart devices in the region.

Some of the key players in the data exfiltration market are Symantec, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, GTB Technologies, Zscaler, Sophos, Trend Micro, Check Point Software Technologies, Juniper Networks, FireEye, Digital Guardian, and Barracuda Networks.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Data Exfiltration market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Data Exfiltration market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Data Exfiltration market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Data Exfiltration market make the report investor’s guide.

