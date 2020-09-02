Global Data Loss Prevention Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Solution, Deployment Type, Applications, verticals, and Geography

Global Data Loss Prevention Market was valued US$ 1.65 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.37 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.51% during a forecast period.



Global Data Loss Prevention Market by Deployment TypeData loss prevention (DLP) is a set of tools and processes used to confirm that sensitive data is not lost, misused, or accessed by unauthorized users. It provides data security and protects data from data theft and cyber-attack.

Increasing demand for cloud computing and switching storage of data from on-premise to the public and the private platform is expected to drive the market. The emerging commercialization is estimated to boost the demand for data loss prevention technology. Rising cloud-based business and persistent cyber-attacks are projected to drive the market over the forecasted period. Rising internet penetration rate and growing dependency on communication sector and requirement of data security from data hackers are expected to drive the market for data loss prevention technology. However, performance concerns, unguaranteed prevention methods and lack of awareness are estimated to hamper the growth of the data loss prevention market over the forecast period.

Network DLP leads the market owing to continuous monitoring of data in motion capabilities. North America commanded the major share in the global market. The growth is due to the presence of enormous data and increased adoption of cloud technologies.

Healthcare segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate owing to rich repositories of patient information healthcare organizations. Protect the high confidential data like Patient’s information related to the personal identification details, insurance, and payments highly advanced data loss prevention tools need to be used which rise the demand for this market in healthcare sector.

Global Data Loss Prevention Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22679

North America is estimated to the largest market share owing to large adoption of big data and cloud technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be highest growing region. Increasing economies such as China and India are projected to drive the data protection market. India & China are the prominent service providing countries. The enterprises in the Asia Pacific are estimated to start investing in data protection projects owing to continuous cyber-attack challenges.

Some of the key players in the global data loss prevention market are Symantec Corporation, CA Technologies, Trend Micro Incorporated, GTB Technologies, Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Digital Guardian, Forcepoint LLC, McAfee LLC, Zecurion, Absolute Software Corporation, Proofpoint Inc., Gemalto NV, Sophos Group PLC, and Drainware.

Scope of the Global Data Loss Prevention Market

Global Data Loss Prevention Market by Solution

• Network DLP

• Storage DLP

• Endpoint DLP

Global Data Loss Prevention Market by Deployment Type

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Global Data Loss Prevention Market by Applications

• Encryption

• Centralized Management

• Policy, Standards & Procedures

• Web & Email Protection

• Cloud Storage

• Incident Response & Workflow Management

Global Data Loss Prevention Market by verticals

• Defense & Intelligence

• Government and Public Utilities

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecomm and IT

• Healthcare

• Retail & Logistics

• Others

Global Data Loss Prevention Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Data Loss Prevention Market

• Symantec Corporation

• CA Technologies

• Trend Micro Incorporated

• GTB Technologies, Inc.

• Trustwave Holdings Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Digital Guardian

• Forcepoint LLC

• McAfee LLC

• Zecurion

• Absolute Software Corporation

• Proofpoint Inc.

• Gemalto NV

• Sophos Group PLC

• Drainware

Global Data Loss Prevention Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22679

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business