Global Data Masking Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Data Masking Type, by Component, by Deployment Type, by Organization Size, by Business Function, by Industry Vertical and by Geography

Global Data Masking Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ 491.27 Mn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. Data masking is the process of creating a structurally similar version of the organization’s data that is not authentic for the purpose of training and testing. Data masking technology market is mainly driven by the need for data security and privacy concerns. Factors such as evolving business standards, changing regulations and the explosion of business data are responsible for the growth of the data masking market. Data masking technology market is also driven by the generation of a large amount of data which is to be analyzed and tested without disturbing the normal business operations. Recently in data masking technology market, there is significant growth in dynamic masking which is used to operate on masked data in real-time.

Data Masking Market on the basis of data masking type, dynamic data masking solution is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period as compared to other segments. This can be attributed due to a rise in data volume and increase in the need for sensitive data protection. Among the organization type, the large enterprise is projected to have the largest market during the forecast period. eCommerce section is projected to have the largest market share with growing feasibility and faster transactions further propelling the growth of this segment as well as of the whole market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In terms of industry vertical, the retail and eCommerce is anticipated to have the largest market share and dominate the market during the forecast period. This upsurge can be attributed to the rise in deployment of POS terminals through which customers’ feedback is taken for better decision-making. Data masking ensures the security of data which minimize frauds and associated risks.

In terms of geography, North America had the largest market share in 2016 and is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period as well. The Asia Pacific formed one of the fastest growing markets with China and India forming some of the major countries contributing to the growth.

Global Data Masking Market, By Type:

• Static

• Dynamic

Global Data Masking Market, By Component:

• Software

• Service

Global Data Masking Market, By Business Function:

• Finance

• Operations

• Marketing and sales

• Human Resource

• Legal

• Others

Global Data Masking Market, By Deployment Type:

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global Data Masking Market, By Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large enterprises

Global Data Masking Market, By Industry Vertical:

• BFSI

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Retail and eCommerce

• Telecommunications and IT

• Government and defense

• Media and entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Data Masking Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the Global Data Masking market are as follows:

• IBM Corporation

• Solix Technologies Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• CA Technologies Inc.

• Deplhix

• MENTIS

• Micro Focus

• Ekobit d.o.o.

• Informatica

• Innovative Routines International Inc.

• Compuware Corporation

• ARCAD Software

