Global Data Protection as a Service Market (DPaaS) :Industry Analysis & Forecast (2019-2026) by Development Model, Service Type, End User, and Region.

Global Data Protection as a Service Market was valued US$ 4.44 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during forecast year.

Data protection as a service market segmented into development model, service type, end user, and region.

Based on development model, data protection as a service market is divided into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Private cloud is expected to dominate the market as greater data security and other advancements have revolutionized the deployment of DPaaS in these enterprises. Private cloud offers the major over security parameters due to all security efforts are done in-house or are outsourced to manage security provider.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In terms of service type, data protection as a service market is divided into disaster recovery as a service (DRAAS), storage as a service (STAAS), and backup as a service (BAAS). Backup as a service (BaaS) and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) are viewed as complementary services to any cloud IT platform. Need for safe, reliable, secure, scalable, manageable and affordable solutions for BaaS and DRaaS is becoming more and more evident.

Major driving factors of data protection as a service market are rising need for valuable data must be protected, Adding security to typical application is a way to expand the business into new markets, increasing demand for backup & archives, increasing demand for the recovery services, and rising data loss concerns and at same time high cost of data protection registration and insufficient expertize could restrain the market growth.

In terms of region, data protection as a service market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America currently displays the leading demand for DPaaS due to high adoption of cloud computing across industry verticals.

Key players operated in data protection as a service market are IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., HP Development Company L.P. ,Commvault Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation,VMware, Inc. ,Quantum Corporation,Asigra, Inc. ,Veritas Technologies,Cisco Systems, HTC Corporation, Red Hat,Microsoft, Citrix ,OneLogin, and Infocom Corporation.

