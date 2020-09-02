Global Data Quality Tools Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Data Quality Tools Market is expected to reach USD 1984.4 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.



This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global Data Quality Tools Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Global Data Quality Tools Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segments and sub-segments.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The key driving factor for Global Data Quality Tools Market include the rapid growth in wide momentum in enterprises as organizations have finally started adopting insights from a pool of data generated within their multiple systems. The exponential growth of big data with the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is expected to have significantly fueled the need of efficient data quality tools that would be instrumental in funneling down the data needed to analyze and take decisions

The on-premises deployment sub-segment among the deployment segment is anticipated to hold the high adoption rate as compared to the on-demand deployment model. The on-premises deployment model provides confidentiality and privacy parameters to the organizational data; hence, most of the organizations are adopting the on-premises deployment model.

Geographically, the Global Data Quality Tools Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The swift growth of the market in the APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market. The growth in the region is attributed to Data quality tools are gaining a wide momentum in enterprises as organizations have finally waken up to extract meaningful insights from a pool of data generated within their multiple systems. The exponential growth of big data with the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is expected to have significantly fueled the need of efficient data quality tools that would be instrumental in funneling down the data needed to analyze and take decisions.

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends are incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for Global Data Quality Tools Market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies are profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Data Quality Tools Market analysis and segmentation with respect to data type, business function, component, deployment model, organization size, vertical and geography.

• Global Data Quality Tools Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Research Methodology:

The Global Data Quality Tools Market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Data Quality Tools Market

Global Data Quality Tools Market

The major key players that influence growth of Global Data Quality Tools Market includes:

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Information Builders

• IBMs

• Talend

• SAP

• Pitney Bowes Inc.

• Infineon

• SAS Intitutes Inc.

• Syncsort

• Informatica

• Tamr

• Trianz

• Modulo Security, LLC

• Tyco International Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Support and maintenance service providers

• Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) solution providers

• Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms

• Government agencies

• Consulting companies

• Risk assessment service providers

• Value-added resellers

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises

• Investors and venture capitalists

• Third-party providers

• Technology providers

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Data Quality Tools Market based on data type, business function, component, deployment model, organization size, vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Data Quality Tools Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Data Quality Tools Market, by Component:

• Software

• Services

Global Data Quality Tools Market, by Deployment:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Data Quality Tools Market, by Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Data Quality Tools Market, by Data Type:

• Compliance Data

• Customer Data

• Supplier Data

• Product Data

• Financial Data

Global Data Quality Tools Market, by Business Function:

• Marketing

• Legal

• Sales

• Finance

• Human Resources

Global Data Quality Tools Market, by Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Media and entertainment

• Retail and eCommerce

• Telecommunications and IT

• Healthcare and Life sciences

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Energy and utilities

• Others

Global Data Quality Tools Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

