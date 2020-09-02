Global Data Resiliency Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and by Geography

Global Data Resiliency Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD 863.66 Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global Data Resiliency Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the global Data Resiliency Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

Geographically, the Global Data Resiliency Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to hold of the largest market share for Data Resiliency Market among other regions in 2016. APAC is anticipated to experience the fastest market growth over the forecast period, owing to the increased use of data resiliency solutions in various verticals such as IT & telecommunication, BFSI, retail & consumer goods, and healthcare to protect and back up their crucial enterprise data across the region.

The growing attraction towards blockchain solutions is creating opportunities across a wide range of industries and vertical:

• Public Sector

• BFSI

• Media & Entertainment

• IT & Telecommunication

• Government

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends is incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for this market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies is profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Data Resiliency Market analysis and segmentation with respect to the component, deployment mode, organization size, vertical and geography.

• Global Data Resiliency Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Data Resiliency Market.

The major key players that influence the growth of Global Data Resiliency Market includes:

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM

• Asigra

• Carbonite

• Commvault

• Micro Focus

• Netapp

• Quest Software

• Veeam

• Unitrends

Key Target Audience:

• Data Resiliency Solution Providers

• Managed Service Providers

• Data Backup and Recovery Solution Providers

• System Integrators

• Third-party Service Providers

• IT Infrastructure Managers

• Technology Providers

The Scope of the Global Data Resiliency Market Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Data Resiliency Market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Data Resiliency Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Data Resiliency Market, by Component:

• Services

• Solutions

Global Data Resiliency Market, by Deployment Mode:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Data Resiliency Market, by Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Data Resiliency Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

