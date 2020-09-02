Database Automation Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) -by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region

Database Automation Market is expected to reach the US $ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.

Database automation offers crucial capabilities for automated database provisioning and maintenance. The proliferation of cloud-based services and applications and the rising acquisitions and partnerships in the database management space are some of the major driving factors for the database automation market. Some of the restraining factors including the lack of standardization in data security, database management, and privacy concerns may affect the growth of the database automation market.

Database automation market is segmented by component, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical and region. Among application, Database automation provisioning segment is expected to reach at XX % of CAGR during the forecast period, as it enables organizations to minimize the failure of multi-tier applications and manage complex database configurations. Database automation provisioning segment helps enterprises by offering high availability of systems.

Based on deployment mode, the database automation market is classified into on-premises and cloud. Among these, database automation cloud segment is expected to have larger database automation market size and likely to grow at XX % of CAGR during the forecast period, as Cloud-based solutions offer agile and wide solutions to end-users in the database automation market. In case of organization size, large enterprises segment is likely to hold XX % market size and expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to a generation of large volumes of data.

While using component segment, database automation market is divided into solutions and services. The services segment is classified into professional services and managed services. The solution segment is further subdivided into database design and configuration automation, database patch and release automation, application release automation, and database test automation. Among these, the database test automation market is expected to have a large market size during the forecast period. Database test automation solution provides improved ways to validate and test end-to-end databases, overpowering the limitations of traditional database testing.

On the basis of region Database Automation Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of the higher adoption of digital technologies and an increase in demand for automated database management process. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to immense growth of data from all verticals and the higher rate of infrastructure development.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Database Automation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Database Automation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Database Automation Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Database Automation Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Database Automation Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Database Automation Market

Database Automation Market, by Component:

• Solutions

o Database design and configuration automation

o Database patch and release automation

o Application release automation

o Database test automation

• Services

o Professional services

o Managed services

Database Automation Market, by Application:

• Provisioning

• Backup

• Security and compliance

Database Automation Market, by Deployment Mode:

• Cloud

• On-premises

Database Automation Market, by Organization Size:

• Large enterprises

• SMEs

Database Automation Market, by Vertical:

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Research and academia

• Media and entertainment

• Retail and eCommerce

• Government and defense

• Telecom and IT

• Others (transportation, and oil and gas)

Database Automation Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Key Players Database Automation Market

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

CA Technologies

BMC Software

Micro Focus

AWS

Datavail

Percona

DBmaestro

HelpSystems

Datical

Redgate

WhereScape

Severalnines

Quest Software

IDERA

SAP

Chef

Redis Labs

NuoDB

TestingWhiz

Puppet

Clustrix

MemSQL

