Global Database Security Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, by Deployment Model, by Organization Size, by Business Function, by Industry Vertical, and by Geography.

Global Database Security Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ 4.02 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of XX %.

Database security market based on component, business functions, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical and geography.

On the basis of the component, Database Security Market is classified by software and service. Software sub-segment had the largest market size for 2016 and is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Based on business function, Database Security Market is divided into marketing, sales, finance, operations, and others. Finance segment had the largest market share in 2016 and is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period as finance area of business carries most valuable and sensitive information about the organization.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Among organizations types, large enterprises held the largest market size with increased awareness of valuable information protection and data security in large enterprises. The BFSI segment among end-user segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be because of critical financial data, personal information and credit scores that need to be kept protected from cyber-attacks.

Global Database Security Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/644

Major driving factors of Database Security Market are data security is becoming the major issue for businesses and organizations hence data security is becoming more important in business operations, increasing threats such as DoS attacks, SQL injections, and malware attacks, and rising demand for the security solutions.

On the basis of geography, Database Security Market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America had the largest market in 2016 with Asia Pacific monitoring growth with highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising number of cyber-attacks, as well as online storage of large databases, have further enhanced demand for the database security market.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Database Security Market are IBM Corporation (US), Thales e-Security (France), McAfee, LLC (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (US), Fortinet, Inc. (US), Micro Focus (UK), Innovative Routines International (US), Imperva (US), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), HexaTier (Israel), and Protegrity USA, Inc. (US).

The Scope of Report Database Security Market:

Global Database Security Market, by Component:

• Software

• Services

Global Database Security Market, by Business Functions:

• Marketing

• Sales

• Operations

• Finance

• Others

Global Database Security Market, by Deployment Model:

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global Database Security Market, by Organization Size:

• SME’s

• Large enterprises

Global Database Security Market, by Industry Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Retail and eCommerce

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Telecommunications and IT

• Energy and Utilities

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Global Database Security Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Database Security Market:

• IBM Corporation (US)

• Thales e-Security (France)

• McAfee, LLC (US)

• Oracle Corporation (US)

• Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (US)

• Fortinet, Inc. (US)

• Micro Focus (UK)

• Innovative Routines International (US)

• Imperva (US)

• Gemalto NV (Netherlands)

• HexaTier (Israel)

• Protegrity USA, Inc. (US).

Global Database Security Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/644

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business