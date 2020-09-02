Global Data-Centric Security Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical, and by Geography.



Global Data-Centric Security Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.Global Data-Centric Security Market, by ComponentGlobal data-centric security market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, verticals, and region. On the basis of the component, the data-centric security market is classified into services and solutions. Based on deployment mode, the data-centric security market is segmented into cloud, on-premises. In terms of organization size, the data-centric security market is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. On the basis of verticals, the data-centric security market is segregated into telecom & IT, BFSI, government & defense, retail, manufacturing, energy & utilities, healthcare, and others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Data-centric security solutions help organizations in protecting most focused sensitive data instead of protecting IT infrastructure which includes less important data. The major factors driving the adoption of Data Centric Security are the key components which include data tagging, encryption strategies, data loss prevention, gateways control, data discovery cloud access, identity management, cloud access, and others. Complex key management is one of the major challenge faced by users of a data-centric security solution.

In terms of component, the services segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing need to successfully implement data-centric security solutions across enterprises rising demand for specialized professionals. Furthermore, solution segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Data-Centric Security solutions offer audit and protect the data at rest, data in motion, and data in various standards and protocols format. To reduce the risk of hackers and other malicious attacks, continuously monitor the activity of sensitive data, enterprises are executing data-centric security solutions.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in Global data-centric security market owing to the presence of large software providers and market players. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the data-centric security market. Increase in of cyber-attacks, government data protection regulations, and proliferation of the adoption of cloud-based platforms are expected to drive the demand for data-centric security solutions and services in this region.

Key profiled and analyzed in this report

AvePoint, Dataguise, Protegrity, Imperva, IBM, Oracle Corporation, Micro Focus, Varonis Systems , Bluetalon, Informatica.

The scope of the report for Global Data-Centric Security Market

Global Data-Centric Security Market, by Component

• Solutions

• Services

Global Data-Centric Security Market, by Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Data-Centric Security Market, by Organization Size

• Small and medium enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Data-Centric Security Market, by Vertical

• Telecom & IT

• BFSI

• Government & Defense

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

Global Data-Centric Security Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Global Data-Centric Security Market

• Avepoint

• Dataguise

• Protegrity

• Imperva

• IBM

• Oracle Corporation

• Micro Focus

• Varonis Systems

• Bluetalon

• Informatica

• Datiphy

