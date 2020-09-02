Global Deep Learning Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, Application, Architecture Industry, End Use Industry, Geography.

Global Deep Learning Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.



Deep learning is a study of machine learning algorithms and artificial neural networks where more than one layer is concealed. These cascading layers are of nonlinear processing units that are used for the transformation and quality extraction where each successive layer used to have an output from the previous layer as input. Deep learning applications are extensively used in the different industries like finance, automotive, aerospace, and defense, media and advertising, medical, and others, deep learning is also known as deep machine learning and it is also used in big data analytics.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Major factors that are contributing to the largest market share include parallelization, high computing power, and rapid improvements in fast information storage capacity in healthcare and automotive industries. Increase in need for the small and large enterprises to analyze and understand visual contents is projected to boost the growth of deep learning market. Advanced technology like graphics processing unit is highly accepted by the scientific disciplines like data science and deep learning. Deep learning neural networks are used in the associations to pull out valuable insights from extensive amounts of data to improve customer experience and provide innovative products, this may give enlargement to the market growth. This technology is having importance among the researchers and key players because of improving artificial intelligence capabilities in computer vision areas, natural language processing, and image & speech recognition. Asia Pacific is the most noticeable region for deep learning market and it is growing at a faster rate due to higher spending on cognitive computing technologies and artificial intelligence.

On the basis of architecture industry, Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN) are a powerful and vigorous type of neural networks and belong to the most capable algorithms at the moment, as they are the only ones with an internal memory. Due to their internal memory, RNN’s are able to remember significant things about the input they received, which allows them to be very accurate in predicting what’s coming next.

It is possible to group clustered data into smaller sets for easy processing with the help of deep learning. Deep learning is having multiple applications in computer and bio medical sciences among others. It is possible to read the complex DNA information faster, it is also possible to calculate the future variations in data clusters by analyzing the previous available data. Deep learning have a huge potential in many markets. It can help to create better Artificial Intelligence systems that can modernize the industries as we know it. Many AI systems are already in expansion which use deep learning to full potential.

Battling security threats with the help of AI is a developing trend in the deep learning market in US. Leakage of sensitive information and security threats are some of the major problems faced by end-users while deploying automation solutions. Various instances of cyber security issues have been reported in the manufacturing industries like oil and gas, pulp and paper, chemical and petrochemical, automotive, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical. AI technologies can support end-users in opposing different issues related to cyber-attacks including firewall failure, security threat to huge sensitive data, and scalability challenges.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding deep learning market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in deep learning market.

Scope of Global Deep Learning Market:

Global Deep Learning Market by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

Global Deep Learning Market by Application:

• Speech Recognition

• Image Recognition

• Data Mining

• Drug Discovery

• Driver Assistance

• Others

Global Deep Learning Market by Architecture Industry:

• RNN

• CNN

• DBN

• DSN

• GRU

Global Deep Learning Market by End Use Industry:

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• BFSI

• Other

Global Deep Learning Market by Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Players Operating Market Include:

• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

• Arm Ltd.

• Baidu Inc.

• Clairifai Inc.

• Enlitic

• General Vision Inc.

• Google Inc.

• Hewlett Packard

• IBM Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Nvidia Corporation

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

• Sensory Inc.

• Skymind

• Alphabet Inc.

• Micron Technology Inc.

• Amazon Web Services

