Global Dental Adhesive Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Denture Adhesive, Application, End-Use and Geography.

Global Dental Adhesive Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn in 2026 at XX % CAGR.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global dental adhesive market is segmented into by denture adhesive, application, end-use, and geography. Based on the denture adhesive, dental adhesive Market is divided primarily in power and cream. On the basis of application, Dental Adhesive Market is segmented into denture adhesives, restorative adhesives, and pit & fissure sealants. An end-user segment is categories in dental hospitals & clinics, laboratories and dental academic & research institutes. Geographically Dental Adhesive Market is spread by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing aging population driving the global dental adhesive market. Factors such as improper food habits and the increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene are the chief drivers of the global dental adhesives market. Lower dental hygiene among adults worldwide and high treatment costs create hindrances for the market.

The global dental adhesive market based on application is segmented into denture adhesives, restorative adhesives, pit & fissure sealants, and others. The pit & fissure sealants segment is expected to share major contribution for the global dental adhesive market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the improper food habits, awareness about dental care in the young generation and the increasing trend of oral care campaigns by governments and companies.

Based on the end-use segment, dental hospitals & clinics segment is expected to hold the largest shares of the market during the forecast period. The increasing number of dental hospitals & clinics in countries such as Brazil, South Korea, China, and India as compared to other regions is driving the growth in the global dental adhesive market.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to be the largest market share for dental adhesive market during the forecast period. The increasing use of dental adhesives in the dental hospitals & clinics owing to large geriatric population requires a high demand for various dental procedures and dental adhesives.

Key profiled and analyzed

Dentsply Sirona Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., 3M Company, Glaxosmithkline, Danaher Corporation, Ultradent Products, Inc. ,Ivoclar Vivadent AG , Voco GmbH , Tokuyama Dental Corporation Inc. ,GC Corporation, Dentaid , Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc. , ICPA Health , Mediclus Co. Ltd.,Sun Medical Co., Ltd.

The scope of the report of the Global Dental Adhesive Market

Global Dental Adhesive Market, By Denture Adhesive

• Powder

• Cream

Global Dental Adhesive Market, By Application

• Denture Adhesives

• Restorative Adhesives

• Pit & Fissure Sealants

Global Dental Adhesive Market, By End-Use

• Dental Hospitals & Clinics

• Laboratories

• Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Global Dental Adhesive Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

