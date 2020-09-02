Global Desktop Virtualization Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Organization Size, by Vertical and by Geography

Global Desktop Virtualization Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the global Desktop Virtualization Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the global Desktop Virtualization Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segments and sub-segments.

The key driving factor for this market include the growing data privacy concerns and the necessity to ensure data security are the key factors driving the growth of the Desktop Virtualization market across the globe.

Based on type, the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) segment is expected to lead the desktop virtualization market in 2017. Increasing adoption of the BYOD policy across enterprises, which prefer a centralized management of desktop, is one of the major factors driving the adoption of VDI solutions. In addition, requirements of computing capabilities and data security measures in IT companies are also fueling the growth of this segment.

In terms of organization size, the SMEs segment of the desktop virtualization market is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. For startups, the adoption of desktop virtual technologies and the implementation of an in-house VDI model are difficult due to the high cost.

Geographically, the Global Desktop Virtualization Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The swift growth of the market in the Asia Specific region is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period majorly due to various factors, such as growing presence of the emerging economies and the rapid adoption of VDI in data centers and BPOs sectors are fueling the adoption of VDI.

Some of the key players in the desktop virtualization market are Citrix Systems, VMware, NComputing, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Oracle, Red Hat, Evolve IP, Huawei Technologies, Ericom Software, HPE, and Parallels International.

Global Desktop Virtualization Market, by Type:

• Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

• Remote Desktop Services

• Desktop-as-a-Service

Global Desktop Virtualization Market, by Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Desktop Virtualization Market, by Vertical:

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing & Automotive

• Education

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail & Supply Chain Management (SCM)

• Government

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Global Desktop Virtualization Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The major key players that influence growth of Global Desktop Virtualization Market includes:

• Cisco Systems

• Parallels International

• Citrix Systems

• HP Enterprises

• Ericom Software

• Huawei Technologies

• Commvault

• VmWare

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Ncomputing

• RedHat

