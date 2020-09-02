Global Digital Marketing Courses Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, Application, Region.

Global Digital Marketing Courses Market was valued US$ 90.44 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.



Increasing number of people adopting digital media is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Digital platforms have become essential in today’s digitally connected world. Companies are progressively adopting several digital marketing tools and techniques to help them add value to their products. Various companies are opting for social campaigns on digital platforms, which is growing their spending on digital advertising.

A major risk to the global digital marketing courses market is the introduction of open source digital marketing courses. These free sources refer to different courses materials and MOOCs that provide digital marketing concepts, techniques, and tools that can be used by beginners free of charge. Players that provides digital marketing courses suffer a negative impact on their revenue, due to such free sources.

Global Digital Marketing Courses Market industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still sustained a relatively positive growth in the past four years, Global Digital Marketing Courses Market to maintain the average annual growth rate of 9.18% from US$ 61 million in 2014 to US$83 million in 2017, Global Digital Marketing Courses Market will be further extended and the market size of the Global Digital Marketing Courses Market will reach around US$109 million by 2022.

In emerging economies, the cost-effective solutions delivered by the incorporation of digital marketing campaigns is the primary cause for the growth of the market. Digital marketing courses are becoming popular among companies as they are offering it for their employees to generate higher ROI from their marketing campaigns. Players in the market are offering customized digital marketing courses to take advantage of the market. These players provide various learning solutions like online learning, virtual learning, and social learning along with traditional classroom-based learning. Popularity of eLearning has attracted a substantial customer base. In countries like India, the UAE, and China, many manufacturing and service-based MNCs have enlarged their presence and are expanding.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Digital Marketing Courses Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Digital Marketing Courses Market.

Scope of Global Digital Marketing Courses Market:

Global Digital Marketing Courses Market, by Type:

• Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Courses

• Search Engine Marketing (SEM) Courses

• Social Media Optimization (SMO) Courses

• Email Marketing Courses

• Inbound Marketing Courses

• Growth Hacking Courses

• Web Analytics Courses

• WordPress Courses

• Mobile Marketing Courses

Global Digital Marketing Courses Market, by Application:

• Smart phones

• Laptops

• PCs

• Others

Global Digital Marketing Courses Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in the Market Include:

• Coursera

• Digital Vidya

• The Digital Sandbox (TDSB)

• Digital Marketing Institute

• Manipal Prolearn (Manipal Global Education Services)

• NIIT

• Simplilearn

