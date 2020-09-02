Synthetic Biology Market – Middle-east Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Enabling Products and Core Products), by Technology (Genome Engineering, DND Sequencing and Others), by Application and by Geography

Synthetic Biology Market Middle-East is expected to reach USD XX Bn by 2026 from USD XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Synthetic biology uses advances in chemistry, science, biology, and engineering for developing products that are cheaper and has better precision. Abstraction, standardization as well as automated construction are used for changing biological systems further expanding the range of possible products to be obtained.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Various disciplines such as medicine, energy and the environment apply synthetic biology for their benefits. Synthetic biology or engineering biology uses biological systems for displaying functions that are otherwise non-existent in nature using complex processes. This branch of biology combines chemical synthesis of DNA with genomics to help researchers quickly manufacture DNA sequences that are cataloged further assembling them into newer genomes. Improvements being made in speed as well as the cost of DNA synthesis help scientists to synthesize bacterial chromosomes. These changes help in the production of modified biofuels, renewable chemicals and other bioproducts for application across different industries and include the healthcare sector as well. Artificial designing or re-designing of natural biological systems for useful purposes has greater value and applications for long-term growth and sustainability.

The middle-east market for synthetic biology has been classified on the basis of products, application, technology, and geography. Products segmentation for synthetic biology comprises of enabling products and core products with enabling products holding a major market share. The growing application of natural biological systems in manufacturing more advanced genetic structures that may help in future sustainability as well. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into genome engineering, DNA sequencing, bioinformatics, biological components, and integrated systems among others. Genome engineering and DNA sequencing have held some of the largest market shares with factors such as the increasing influence of government to push research organizations for producing modified crops and organisms that may help in the future sustainability of human race. These concerns are growing in the last few years with more population and increase in demand for crops acting as a few key factors that may result in the progressive use of biological engineering. Healthcare and agriculture have been two key application areas that use synthetic biology for improving products and manufacture genetically modified products.

Middle-east has seen huge growth in the last few years with GCC countries holding major market share. Huge investments from foreign shores boosting research and growth have come across as a major factor that has positively driven the market for synthetic biology in Middle-east.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Synthetic Biology Market Middle-east.

Some of the key players of the Middle-eastSynthetic Biology market include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

• Dupont

• Genscript Corporation

• Amyris

• Intrexon

• Novozymes

• Synthetic Genomics Inc.

• Agilent Technologies

Key Target Audience:

• Research and consulting firms

• Healthcare industries

• Synthetic Biology Market Investors

• Chemical & Biofuel industries

• Pharmaceutical & drug manufacturers

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Contract research organizations (CROs) and Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

• Biotech, Food & agriculture , Pharmaceutical & drug manufacturers

• Synthetic Biology Marketing Players

Scope of the Synthetic Biology Market Report:

The research report segments the Middle-east Synthetic Biology market based on product, technology, application, and geography.

Synthetic Biology Market, By Product:

• Enabling

• Core

Synthetic Biology Market, By Technology:

• Genome Engineering

• DND Sequencing

• Bioinformatics

• Biological components and integrated systems

• Others

Synthetic Biology Market, By Application:

• Chemicals

• Healthcare

• Agriculture

• Others

Synthetic Biology Market, By Geography:

• Middle-east

• GCC Countries

• Israel

• Others

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of GCC Countries Synthetic Biology market

• Breakdown of Israel Synthetic Biology market

• Breakdown of Others Synthetic Biology market

