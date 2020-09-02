Peripheral Vascular Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type (Angioplasty Balloon, Stents, Catheters, Plaque Modification, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration and Others) and by Geography

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 10.03 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Peripheral vascular disease (PVD) is a disorder of blood circulation that causes the blood vessels to become narrow or block. PVD is also known as arteriosclerosis obliterans, arterial insufficiency of the legs, claudication, intermittent claudication.

The peripheral vascular devices market has been segmented into type and geography. The market based on type is classified into angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, catheters, endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, inferior vena cava filters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, and other peripheral vascular devices.

The angioplasty stents segment is expected to be one of the major contributors to the market growth. This can be attributed to the increasing number of peripheral vascular surgeries. The other peripheral vascular devices include guidewires, vascular closure devices, introducer sheaths, and balloon inflation devices. The guidewires segment is accounted for the largest market shares of the market. The rising use of guidewires in stenting procedures is one of the factors driving the growth of this segment.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America became one of the major contributors for the peripheral vascular devices market followed by Europe. Increasing incidence of peripheral vascular diseases in aging population is one of the major factors driving the market growth for peripheral vascular devices.

Key Highlights:

• Peripheral vascular devices market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the peripheral vascular devices market.

• Peripheral vascular devices market segmentation on the basic type and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Peripheral vascular devices market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Peripheral vascular devices market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the peripheral vascular devices market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Peripheral Vascular Devices Market.

The major players operating in the peripheral vascular devices market include:

• Medtronic (US)

• B. Braun (Germany)

• Terumo (Japan)

• Abbott Laboratories (US)

• Cordis (US)

• C.R. Bard (US)

• Boston Scientific (US)

• Biosensors (Singapore)

• BIOTRONIK (Germany).

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers and vendors of peripheral vascular devices

• Research associations related to non-communicable diseases

• Distributors of peripheral vascular devices

• Various research and consulting firms

• Contract research manufacturers of peripheral vascular devices

• Healthcare Research institutions

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Peripheral Vascular Devices market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Peripheral Vascular Devices market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Peripheral Vascular Devices market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Peripheral Vascular Devices market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report:

The Research report segments the peripheral vascular devices market based on type and geography

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, By Type:

• Angioplasty Balloons

• Old/Normal Balloons

• Cutting and Scoring Balloons

• Drug-eluting Balloons

• Angioplasty Stents

• Drug-eluting Stents

• Bare Metal Stents

• Catheters

• Angiography Catheters

• IVUS/OCT Catheters

• Guiding Catheters

• Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts

• Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms

• Thoracic aortic aneurysms

• Inferior Vena Cava Filters

• Retrievable Filters

• Permanent Filters

• Plaque Modification Devices

• Atherectomy Devices

• Thrombectomy Devices

• Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

• Embolic Protection Devices

• Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

• Other Peripheral Vascular Devices

• Guidewires

• Vascular Closure Devices

• Introducer Sheaths

• Balloon Inflation Devices

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

• Breakdown of Europe Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

