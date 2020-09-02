Cryptococcosis Treatment Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2027): By Type, Component, Application, and Region

Cryptococcosis Treatment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 4.4 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Cryptococcosis is a fungal disease. It is an infection caused by inhaling the fungus caused either by Cryptococcus neoformans or Cryptococcus gattii. The disease is spread through breathing of fungus related to bird species. The fungus mostly affects the lungs, but it has the potential to spread to the brain, called meningitis. The symptoms of the disease such as dry cough, fever, headache, blurred vision and fatigue. Cryptococcosis can be treated by giving dozes of amphotericin B, flucytosine and fluconazole.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Cryptococcosis Treatment Market Drivers and Restrains

Rise in occurrence of fatal fungal disease, last-stage HIV patients developing the disease and availability of advanced treatment options are driving the growth of Cryptococcosis market globally. The increasing number of HIV patients are providing an up thrust to the market. According to recent study, it has been found that the death of XX % of HIV patients is because of improper treatment of cryptococcosis. HIV patients are immunocompromised and have a weak immune system, thus making an easy entry into the body for such fungus. In developing countries, people are not diagnosed early due to a lack of diagnostic tests, therefore affecting the Cryptococcosis Treatment market. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that around X million cryptococcosis cases rise throughout the world, and it is expected that annually, the number of deaths associated with cryptococcosis is around XX thousand. Eliminate the disease and the advancement in diagnosis and treatment is driving the market.

Manufacturers in the Cryptococcosis Treatment are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Cryptococcosis Treatment Market Segmentation Analysis

The Cryptococcosis Treatment market is segmented based on treatment type, application and regionally. The global cryptococcosis market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, mainly into Amphotericin B, Flucytosine and Fluconazole. The Amphotericin B further sub segmented into Amphocin, Fungizone, and other products. Flucytosine is further segmented into Ancobon and other products. Flucytosine used for serious Candida infections and cryptococcosis. Fluconazole includes Diflucan and other products. In terms of treatment type, Flucytosine was the leading segment in the cryptococcosis treatment market in terms of revenue for 2018, driven by its large scale adoption in the North America region. The cryptococcosis Treatment market in the Africa and Middle East is expected to expand at a substantial growth rate because of the contribution of Sub-Sahara African countries in terms of request, where the count of HIV patients is remarkably high. The North America and the Middle East and Africa are projected to be highly profitable regions in the cryptococcosis treatment market. While Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America expected to remain relatively smaller in terms of demand and growth rate. Based on the application, the cryptococcosis treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug store, and mail order pharmacies. Retail pharmacy was the leading segment in the global market on the basis of profits, for 2018. This segment is also predictable to continue dominating the market till 2027, because of growing contribution of long-term medication needed for successful cryptococcosis treatment. Online purchase of drugs has been highly popular in a lot of developed economies such as United State and Japan. Online pharmaceutical sellers are also generating high volume of preference in developing economies including Brazil, China, and India. Furthermore, increasing the scope of growth for the global cryptococcosis treatment market during the forecast period. Based on region, it is studied across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East Africa.

Cryptococcosis Treatment Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Cryptococcosis Treatment Market divided into five region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, North America had hold the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of the increasing prevalence of the infection in prevalent areas of the United State, coupled with a higher penetration of healthcare services across the country. The region is expected to continue to lead the global cryptococcosis market till 2027, a statistic attributed to the rising numbers of the HIV infected population in the region. Furthermore, highly structured and advanced healthcare industry, and well-defined repayment policies from public as well as private health insurance firms. Asia Pacific is expected to be the second largest market over the forecast period and nearly follow by North America in terms of profits.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Cryptococcosis Treatment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Cryptococcosis Treatment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Cryptococcosis Treatment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Cryptococcosis Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Cryptococcosis Treatment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Cryptococcosis Treatment Market

Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, by Type

• Amphotericin B

• Flucytosine

• Fluconazole

• Others

Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, by Application

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Drug Store

• Others

Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, Major Players

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC

• Janssen Biotech

• Novartis AG

• Abbott Laboratories

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

• ECR Pharmaceuticals

• Eisai Co.

• Flynn Pharma

• Johnson and Johnson

• Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc.

• Merck and Co. Inc.

• Neurim

• Pernix Therapeutics

• Pfizer Inc

• Purdue Pharma L.P.

• Sanofi Pasteur

• SkyePharma

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

