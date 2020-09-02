Global Aerosol Valves Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, End-user Sector, and Region.

Global Aerosol Valves Market was valued US$ 3.00 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report is majorly segmented into Type, End-user Sector, and region. Further, Aerosol Valves Market based on Type includes Continuous, Metered. End-user Sector segment is sub-segmented into Personal care, Home care, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others. Whereas region segment had segmented the geographies into five continents i. e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Based on type, In terms of value and volume continuous aerosol valves cover the large aerosol valves market during forecast period. Due to its wider acceptability in various end-use industries. Whereas, continuous aerosol valves are highly durable, user-friendly, and have high recycling rates. The rising concerns about safety and hygiene also drive the demand for continuous aerosol valves. Metered aerosol valves are primarily used in the healthcare sector. North America dominated the market for aerosol valves. The personal care segment is projected to be the large segment through the forecast period under the application segment.

The aerosol valves market is driven by the rising demand for aerosols used for household cleaning as well as rising demand for personal care product. Deodorants, hairsprays, shaving creams, face & body creams are sold by aerosols. The Major Restraints of aerosol valves market are availability of alternatives in term of packaging & price as well as fluctuations in the prices of raw materials. Whereas, disposal of aerosol valves and environmental concerns pose a challenge for the market growth of aerosol valves.

Scope of Global Aerosol Valves Market:

Global Aerosol Valves Market, by Type

• Continuous

• Metered

Global Aerosol Valves Market, by End-user Sector

• Personal care

• Home care

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Others.

Global Aerosol Valves Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Aerosol Valves Market:

• Aptar Group

• Precision Valve Corporation

• Coster Tecnologie Speciali

• LINDAL Group Holding

• Mitani Valve

• Summit Packaging Systems

• Clayton Corp.

• Newman Green

• SALVALCO

• Majesty Packaging System Limited

• Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Company

• EC Packs Industrial Limited

• C. Ehrensperger AG.

• Aroma Industries

• Seung IL Corporation

• Yingbo Aerosol Valve Co. Ltd.

• Guangzhou Zhongpin Aerosol Valves Co. Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Aerosol Valves Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Aerosol Valves Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Aerosol Valves Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Aerosol Valves Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Aerosol Valves Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Aerosol Valves Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Aerosol Valves Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Aerosol Valves by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Aerosol Valves Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Aerosol Valves Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Aerosol Valves Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

