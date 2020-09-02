Global Airway Management Devices Market – Industry analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026) – by Type, End User, Patient Age and Region.

Global Airway Management Devices Market was valued at USD1.56 billion in 2018, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX % from 2018 to 2026.

Airway management is the pioneering technology for treatment of any critically ill patient. Airway companion is used to help maintain a patient airway that may include relatively simple devices such as an oral or nasopharyngeal airway while more complex airway support may require placement of either an endotracheal (ET) or tracheostomy tube.

Increase in anaesthesia usage as a result of growth in surgeries, is expected to propel the demand for advanced devices thus having a positive effect on the overall Global Airway Management Devices Market growth of airway management devices. The Increasing demand for emergency treatment for long term illnesses as well as treatment related to lung diseases in children and adults further act as some important drivers for the overall Global Airway Management Devices Market growth.

Global Airway Management Devices Market is segmented by type, patient age, end user and region. Global airway management devices have the predominant usage in operating rooms, emergency care department and intensive care units.

As the regions are taken into consideration, North America held the highest market share in 2016, and is estimated to further grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The supportive government initiatives and considerable enforcement of practice guidelines released by healthcare organizations present across this region are some of the key factors responsible for the high share registered by the North America.

The major players in theGlobal Airway Management Devices Market are Medtronic (Ireland), Smiths Medical (US), Teleflex (US), Ambu (US), Karl Storz (Germany), Flexicare (US), Verathon (US), Olympus (Japan), Intersurgical (UK), SunMed (US), Vyaire Medical (US), and VBM Medizintechnik (Germany).

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Airway Management Devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Airway Management Devices Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Airway Management Devices Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Airway Management Devices Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2017

• Estimated year – 2018

• Forecast period – 2018 to 2026

Target Audience:

• Manufacturers of airway management devices

• Original equipment manufacturers

• Suppliers and distributors of airway management devices

• Healthcare service providers

• Surgical centres

• Ambulance services

• Fire-fighting groups

• Teaching hospitals and academic medical centres

• Health insurance players

• Government bodies

• Regulatory bodies

• Medical research institutes

• Business research and consulting service providers

• Venture capitalists

• Market research and consulting firms

Key Players in the Global Airway Management Devices Market Are:

• Ambu A/S (Denmark)

• Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Ireland)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

• C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

• ConvaTec (United Kingdom)

• GE Healthcare (USA)

• Intersurgical Ltd. (UK)

• Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

• Medtronic Plc. (USA)

• Smith’s Medical, Inc. (UK)

• Teleflex, Inc. (USA)

• Verathon, Inc. (USA)

Market Scope:

By Type

• Supraglottic Devices

o Laryngeal Mask Airways

o Oropharyngeal Airways

o Nasopharyngeal Airways

o Other Supraglottic Devices

• Infraglottic Devices

o Endotracheal Tubes

o Tracheostomy Tubes

• Laryngoscopes

• Resuscitators

By End User

• Operating Rooms

• Emergency Care Department

• Intensive Care Units

By Patient Age

• Adult Patients

• Paediatric Patients

By Region

North America

• U.S

• Canada

