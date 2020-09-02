Global Enteric Softgel Capsules Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Application, Sales Channel, and by Geography

Global Enteric Softgel Capsules Market was valued US$ 2.93 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2.73 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The global enteric softgel capsules market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, because of growth in several R&D activities to increase the bioavailability of the drug, surge in demand for softgel health supplements, rise in consumer awareness related to preventative healthcare, and proliferation of distribution channels. Further, improvement in lifestyle pattern, rise in geriatric population, and an increase in the number of self-directed consumers have fuelled the market growth. However, stability concern with some water-soluble compounds and high cost associated with softgel can impede the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The health supplements segment dominates the market presently and is likely to retain its leading position during the forecast period due to the factors, such as, increase in adoption of softgel capsules, rise in awareness of nutraceutical supplements, for example, omega-3 and other vitamins, growth in geriatric population, and surge in demand for softgel-based health supplements in developing regions. In terms of sales channel, the global enteric softgel capsules market is can be bifurcated segmentd by into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, supermarket stores, and online pharmacies. Among these, hospital pharmacies are expected to dominate the global enteric softgel capsules market because of the increased preference of patients to buy medicines from such pharmacies. The online pharmacy segment is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to raising awareness of online pharmacies, boosted by increased promotional activities by online service providers and rising competition that leads them to offer medicines at competitive prices to consumers.

North America is the leading market for enteric softgel capsules, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe. The U.S. holds the largest share of the enteric softgel capsules market in North America owing to high per capita health care expenditure, significant investment in R&D for effective treatment alternatives, and a rise in awareness and adoption of health and nutraceutical supplements encapsulated in softgel capsules. The Asia Pacific and Latin America are the emerging markets expected to undergo significant growth during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the increasing incidence of nutrition disorders, growing rising health care industry, and surging investments made by the government to develop health care infrastructure and provide health supplements to the poor. The global enteric softgel capsules market in developing countries, such as China, India, and Brazil is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to an increase in awareness among people regarding nutrition disorders and prevention and treatment for such disorders.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The reports also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, end use, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the enteric softgel capsules market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Enteric Softgel Capsules Market

Global Enteric Softgel Capsules Market, By Application

• Health Supplements

• Pharmaceuticals

Global Enteric Softgel Capsules Market, By Sales Channel

• Supermarket & Hypermarket

• Pharmacy & Drug Store

• Online Provider

Global Enteric Softgel Capsules Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Enteric Softgel Capsules Market

• BASF SE

• Catalent, Inc.

• Colorcon Inc.

• Fuji Capsules Co., Ltd.

• InovoBiologic Inc.

• NOW Foods Inc.

• Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.

• Super Spectrim

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Patheon)

• Trigen Laboratories, Inc.

