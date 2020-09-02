Global Long Term Care Software Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Clinical Software and Non-Clinical Solutions), by Mode of Delivery (Web-Based, On-Premises and Cloud-Based), by End User and by Geography

Global Long Term Care Software Market is expected to reach USD 3.81 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Long Term Care Software improves resident care, maintain compliance, reduce labor cost, and increase reimbursement with fully-integrated electronic health record and billing solutions. Long-Term Care Software also improves the specialized elements of financial management, reporting and analysis, and revenue cycle management.

Global Long Term Care Software Market is segmented by product, mode of delivery, end user, and geography. Product segment is bifurcated as Clinical Software and Non-Clinical Solutions. Mode of a delivery segment is classified as web-based, on-premises and cloud-based. Private cloud segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. A cloud-based segment is expected to witness a significant amount of growth. This growth is attributed to rising in demand for self-driven analytics, lack of upfront capital investments for hardware, extreme capacity flexibility. End-user segment is classified as home healthcare agencies, hospice care facilities, and nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Initiatives taken by government bodies worldwide to reduce the medical cost are trending the overall Global Long Term Care Software Market. However, High software maintenance costs will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as highest growth region in Long-Term Care Software Market in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Rising awareness, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, the major players are investing in countries like India and China, and growing investment in the healthcare technology in this region will fuel the Long-Term Care Software Market in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Long-Term Care Software Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, mode of delivery, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Long-Term Care Software Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Long-Term Care Software Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Long-Term Care Software Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Long-Term Care Software Market Are:

• AOD Software

• Sigmacare

• Pointclickcare

• Optimus Emr

• Matrix Care

• Kronos Incorporated

• Healthmedx

• Omnicell, Inc.

• Omnicare, Inc.

• Mckesson Corporation

• Cerner Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• ADL Systems, Inc.

• Intellitec Solutions

• Optimus EMR

• Long Term Care Group, Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Long-Term Care Software providers

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Hospitals and other healthcare institutes

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Long-Term Care Software Market based on product, mode of delivery, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Long-Term Care Software Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Long Term Care Software Market, By Product:

• Clinical Software

• E-Prescribing

o Clinical Decision Support Systems

o Health Records

o Electronic Medication Administration Records

o Medication Management

• Non-Clinical Solutions

o Real-Time Location Systems

o Remote Training and Supervision Systems

o Billing, Invoicing, & Scheduling Software

o Payroll Software

o Remote Patient Monitoring Systems

o Talent Management Software

Global Long Term Care Software Market, By Mode of Delivery:

• Web-Based

• On-Premises

• Cloud-Based

Global Long Term Care Software Market, By End-User:

• Home Healthcare Agencies

• spice Care Facilities

• Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities

• Others

Global Long Term Care Software Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Long Term Care Software Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Long Term Care Software Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Long Term Care Software Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Long Term Care Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Long Term Care Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Long Term Care Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Long Term Care Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Long Term Care Software by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Long Term Care Software Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Long Term Care Software Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Long Term Care Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

