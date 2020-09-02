Global Dental 3D Printing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Product and Service, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market was valued US$ 1.62 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.89 % during a forecast period.

Dental 3D printing is an additive generating method of making 3-dimensional solid dental models related to implants, surgical guides, braces, dentures, crowns and bridges. The demand for 3D printing in dental trade is growing rapidly, because development in technology that allows the medical physician to perform the medical procedure with excessive accuracy, high strength and negligible trauma to the patients.

The high rate of dental caries & other dental diseases, increasing value for cosmetic dentistry, an assumption of dental 3d printers in hospitals & clinics is driving the growth market. Growth in the senior population and rising disposable income in developing countries is also boosting the growth of the global dental 3D printing market. However, the growing popularity of (CAD) computer-aided design & (CAM) computer-aided manufacturing technology are key opportunity of market. An increasing number of large dental practices and high capital investment & operating costs are limiting the growth of the global dental 3D printing market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22323

The vat photopolymerization segment estimated for the largest share of the global market owing to the high precision and correctness of this technique. Selective laser sintering is one of the key procedures in the fast evolving additive manufacturing field and producing complex parts & geometry from a computer-aided design. Selective laser sintering is a type of powder bed fusion where a bed of powder polymer, resin & metal is directed partially or fully by a high-power directional heating source such as a laser that result to a solidified layer of fused powder.

The dental laboratories segment estimated the dental 3D printing market owing to the growing number of a dental research laboratory, fast adoption of advanced technologies by small & large laboratories across the globe. The outsourcing of certain manufacturing functions to dental laboratories, and increasing demand for modified & fabricated dental framing solutions required for various applications is driving the growth of this segment.

North America is expected to witness stable growth during the forecast period owing to supportive government initiatives & appropriate funding. Expanding patient pool suffering tooth replacement surgeries, increasing commercial activities by main industry players, and improving dental healthcare organization in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22323

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about Global Dental 3D Printing Market. The report encompasses the market by different segments and regions, providing an in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for making an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics and future opportunities that might exist in the Global Dental 3D Printing Market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors has been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain Global Dental 3D Printing Market positioning of competitors.

The key playersoperating in the dental 3D printing market are 3D System, Stratasys, Renishaw, Roland DG, SLM Solution, EnvisionTEC, DENTSPLY Sirona, Strauman, Formlabs, Prodways Group, EOS, Rapid Shape, DWS, Planmeca, Kulzer GmbH, Ultimaker, Dental Wings, Carbon, and Asiga.

Scope of Global Dental 3D Printing Market:

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Product and Service:

• Equipment

• Material

• Services

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Technology:

• VAT Photopolymerisation

• Fused Deposition Modeling

• PolyJet Technology

• Selective Laser Sintering

• Other Technologies

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Application:

• Prosthodontics

• Endodontics

• Implantology

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by End User:

• Dental Laboratories

• Dental Hospitals & Clinics

• Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Player Operating In the Global Dental 3D Printing Market:

• Stratasys

• 3D Systems

• Envisiontec

• DWS

• Renishaw

• Formlabs

• Prodways Group

• SLM Solutions Group

• Carbon

• Concept Laser

• EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

• Rapid Shape

• Asiga

• Roland DG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Dental 3D Printing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dental 3D Printing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Dental 3D Printing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dental 3D Printing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dental 3D Printing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dental 3D Printing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dental 3D Printing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dental 3D Printing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dental 3D Printing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dental 3D Printing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Dental 3D Printing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Dental 3D Printing Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-connected-medical-devices-market/54089/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com