Global 3D Printed Drugs Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –By Scenario, End User and Region.

Global 3D Printed Drugs Market size was valued at US$ 245 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 456 Mn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 8.07 % during a forecast period.

3D printed technology for medicines is an innovative and cost-saving technology to deliver medications with easiness. 3D printed drugs are used to develop medications with controlled release of drugs, and those containing fixed-dose combinations.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The bonding of powdered materials between liquid materials to generate 3D printed drugs, makes the formulations very permeable to fluids. 3D printed drugs dissolve as soon as when they come into contact with a small quantity of liquid. This helps controlling medications to children, physically impaired patients as well as those patients who are suffering from seizures.

The key factors enhancing the growth of market are the technological innovations in 3D printing procedures, the instant solubility of the drug in the mouth, and an increasing number of epilepsy patients. Epilepsy is a disorder in which nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed, causing seizures like symptoms of a brain problem. However, blueprint hacking and mislabelling of blueprint is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, dicey regulatory scenario is another major restraint.

Growing adoption of new generation 3D printing technology, rising technological advancement and spending on research and development by the top pharmaceutical companies such as GlaxoSmithKline are boosting the growth of 3D printed drug market. However, dearth of government regulations related to 3D printed drugs and adverse effects of 3D printed drugs are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Aprecia Company successfully developed the world’s first 3D printed drug known as Spritam. Aprecia has gained approval from the food & drug administration and is on sale in the U.S market at present.

Asia Pacific is leading share of 34.1% in the 3D printed drugs market and expected to witness lucrative growth and registering a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and growing investment in research and development of healthcare sector are projected to boost the growth of 3D printed drugs market in Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific countries such as China & India are expected to grow at the highest rate in the 3D printed drugs market in few years, due to massive investments in both R&D as well as the pharmaceutical industry. Europe region is also projected to witness satisfactory growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing health consciousness among people of Europe region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global 3D printed drugs market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in global 3D printed drugs market.

The Scope of Global 3D Printed Drugs Market:

Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Scenario:

• Low Growth Scenario

• Moderate Growth Scenario

• Rapid Growth Scenario

Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Research Laboratories

• Other

Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

The Key Players Operating In the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market:

• Aprecia

• Extend Biosciences

• Bioduro

• Affinity Therapeutics

• Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

• Acrux

• Thiomatrix

• Ico Therapeutics Inc.

• Formac Pharmaceuticals

• BiopharmX

• Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• 3D Printer Drug Machine

• FabRx Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

• Hewlett Packard Caribe

• BV, LLC

