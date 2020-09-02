Europe Medical Robotics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Synthesis Type, by Drug Type, by Manufacturer Type, by Therapeutic Area, and by Geography

Europe Medical Robotics Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Medical science has made great innovations and used breakthrough innovations for humans. Robotics is that specific branch of science which when combined with healthcare can lead to major innovations in medical applications. The medical robot is used in the healthcare sector for treating patients in absence of doctors through instructions fed in the system of robots.

The medical robots include surgical robots and telemanipulators among others. In the case of telemanipulators, surgeon’s actions are told on one side for controlling the effector present on the other side. Use of medical robots a greater precision output along with undergoing minimally invasive surgeries in a lesser amount of time. Cameras and rays are used for treating patients where they are inserted into the body like endoscopy or laparoscopy. The faster treatment coupled with higher precision in surgeries have led to the growth of medical robotics in the healthcare sector.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In Europe, medical robotics market is divided by product, application, and geography. The medical robotics market for product segment is segmented into instruments and accessories and medical robotic systems. The growth in invasive surgery has led to the higher application of the medical robotic system where miniaturized robots are used for treating patients. In addition, there has been a rise in the use of robots within the healthcare sector that has further boosted the application of medical robotic systems. On the basis of application, the market for medical robotics comprises of laparoscopy, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, rehabilitation, and others. The laparoscope formed the largest segment and the neurology segment had the fastest growth within the forecast period. Complications in surgical procedures have led to the higher application of minimally invasive surgeries that are quicker and hassle-free. This has given confidence to both patients and doctors further leading to the higher application of robots for surgeries. A small instrument is inserted for laparoscope within the body to view abdominal walls helping in the smarter way of delivering small-scale surgery. This has been a major factor for the high growth of the laparoscope segment in Europe. The rise in diseases related to the nervous system along with the growth of nerve-related diseases are some major factors that have boosted the growth of neurology segment in the medical robotics market.

UK, Germany, Italy, and France are some key regions that have contributed to the growth of the medical robotics market in Europe. Medical companies are introducing new procedures and systems for delivering better treatment and services to patients. This has been an important reason to escalate the feasibility of robotics commercialization in the healthcare sector.

Key Highlights:

• Europe Medical Robotics market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Europe Medical Robotics market

• Medical Robotics market segmentation on the basis of product, application, and geography.

• Medical Robotics market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• Medical Robotics market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Medical Robotics market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Europe Medical Robotics Market.

Some of the key players of the Europe Medical Robotics market include:

• Hocoma AG

• KUKA Roboter GmbH

• Mazor Robotics Ltd.

• Cambridge Medical Robotics Ltd.

• KUKA AG

• Reactive Robotics

• Medtech

• Auris Medical AG

• TransEnterix

• ZCS

• Automata Technologies

• Generic Robotics

Key Target Audience:

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Academic Centers

• Venture Capitalists

• Medical Robots and Related Devices Manufacturing Companies

• End Users

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

• Investment Banks and Private Equity Firms

• Suppliers and Distributors of Medical Robot Systems

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments Europe Medical Robotics market based on product, application and geography.

Medical Robotics Market, By Product

• Instruments and Accessories

• Medical Robotic Systems

• Surgical Robots

• Rehabilitation

• Noninvasive Radio Surgery

• Hospital and Pharmacy

• Others

Medical Robotics Market, By Application

• Laparoscopy

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Orthopedics

• Rehabilitation

• Other

Medical Robotics Market, By Geography:

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• Italy

• Spain

• Others

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of UK Medical Robotics market

• Breakdown of Germany Medical Robotics market

• Breakdown of Italy Medical Robotics market

• Breakdown of Russia Medical Robotics market

• Breakdown of France Medical Robotics market

• Breakdown of Spain Medical Robotics market

• Breakdown of Others Medical Robotics market

