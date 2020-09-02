Global Care Management Solutions Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Delivery Mode, End-User, Application and Region

Global Care Management Solutions Market was valued US$ 9.48 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report is majorly segmented into Components, Delivery Mode, Applications, and Region. Further, Care Management Solutions Market based on Component includes Software, Services, Post-Sale & Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, Training & Education Services, and Implementation Services. Delivery Mode segment is sub-segmented into Cloud-Based, On-Premises, Web-Based.

Providers, Ambulatory Care Centres, Hospitals, Physician Groups, & Integrated Delivery Networks, Diagnostic and Imaging Centres, Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities, Other Healthcare Providers, Payers, Public Payers, Private Payers, and Others are segmented under services segment. Further, Application Mode includes Utilization Management, Disease Management, Chronic Care Management, and Case Management.

The report segments the market into various sub segments, hence it covers the market comprehensively. The market numbers are further split across different regions the report had segmented the geographies into five continents i. e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Detailed analysis by region with the competitive landscape & benchmarking of the key players make the report comprehensive and enable the informed decision making.

The implementation of initiatives to shift the burden of risk from healthcare payers to providers as well as government initiatives and regulations promoting patient-centric care are driving the growth of the care management solutions market. However, the lack of interoperability i.e software to exchange and make use of information, the high cost of deployment, and the increased instances of data breaches are some of the factors restraining the overall growth of this market.

The high growth of cloud-based segment can depend on low installation & maintenance costs, unlimited storage of information, easy access to information from any place, and reduced spam & web threats. In an end-user segment, the important driving factor is growing stringency of regulations for payers is another the adoption of care management solutions. Among the payers, increasing the deployment of care management solutions it helps in the effective management i.e patient health records, claims to process, coordinating care for their members, and ensuring better health outcomes to mitigate their risk burden.

The disease management solutions segment is expected to register the high CAGR during the forecast period. The disease management segment is expected to account for the large share of this market. The high growth in disease management segment is attributed to the ability of solutions to reduce the cost of care with the help of protocol management as well as through comprehensive health management prevent all ill health episodes. North America is expected to account for the large share of the care management solutions market followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increased adoption of care management solutions by healthcare providers and payers to meet the healthcare goals of better quality care and lower healthcare costs.

The key players in the care management solutions market are EXL Service Holdings, Inc., Casenet, LLC, Medecision Inc., ZeOmega Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and TCS Healthcare Technologies and Other

Scope of Global Care Management Solutions Market:

Global Care Management Solutions Market, by Component

• Software

• Services

• Post-Sale & Maintenance Services

• Consulting Services

• Training and Education Services

• Implementation Services

Global Care Management Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premises

• Web-Based

Global Care Management Solutions Market by End- User:

• Providers

• Ambulatory Care Centres

• Hospitals, Physician Groups, & Integrated Delivery Networks

• Diagnostic and Imaging Centres

• Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities

• Other Healthcare Providers

• Payers

• Public Payers

• Private Payers

• Others

Global Care Management Solutions Market by Application:

• Utilization Management

• Disease Management

• Chronic Care Management

• Case Management

Global Care Management Solutions Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Care Management Solutions Market:

• EXL Service Holdings Inc.

• Casenet

• LLC

• Medecision Inc.

• ZeOmega Inc.

• Cognizant Technology Solutions

• Cerner Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

• TCS Healthcare Technologies

• Other

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Care Management Solutions Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Care Management Solutions Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Care Management Solutions Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Care Management Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Care Management Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Care Management Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Care Management Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Care Management Solutions by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Care Management Solutions Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Care Management Solutions Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Care Management Solutions Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Care Management Solutions Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-connected-medical-devices-market/54089/

